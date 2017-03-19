No Watson kept him on the bench so we only rotated three, I thought it was going to bite us on the bum as I thought we needed a little extra to get us over the line but as said elsewhere Gaz O'Brien aka god pulled one out of the bag again.Great rugby match especially considering the conditions between two teams who want to play the game, along with a great atmosphere and fantastic Cas turnout.

I have nothing but praise for Salford, even at 12 4 to us after 55 minutes it was a totally unfair scoreline. It felt like we spent the vast majority of the 80 under real pressure. Salford did a wonderful job of nullifying Luke Gale and it took Cas a while to get Roberts into the game. Salford kicked well and their pack really rose to the occasion. Despite only falling behind after 77 minutes we didn't deserve anything today. Did Todd Carney get on ?