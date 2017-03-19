WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:52 pm
cas all the way
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2438
Location: advertising my villa
mrpurfect wrote:
Salfords gods are bigger than ours.

four forwards on the bench Powell why?
I have lost count of the amount of times we lost last season when we do this.


Yep. Lost Minikin and Webster from the backs and had nobody to cover. No excuses though, we never got into a rythem and too many knock ons and silly penalties cost us. Salfords play stopped us from doing anything so well done to them.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:53 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 508
cas all the way wrote:
Well done Salford. Never deserved by Cas. Way too many mistakes made near our own line too.


Have Salford won? Sky take f*ckin forever to update their scores, still says 12-12.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:54 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5101
Gaz O'Brien making a name for himself. Silly Wire.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:03 pm
cas all the way
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2438
Location: advertising my villa
Yes Salford drog goal to win it. Cas then got a penalty in lastg minute put them in Salfords half but got tackled a metre out with seconds left.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:12 pm
RedUnderTheBed
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2003 10:14 pm
Posts: 1157
It was a proper exciting game.
Not much free flowing rugby but from either team but the rain and strong defences by both teams stopped that. Both teams had done their homework and stopped a lot of the plays their opponents were trying. Could have gone either way and thought when Cas got the early score in the 2nd half that we'd struggle. Really pleased we fought our way back into it
Gaz O'Brien needs to stop this habit of missing kickable conversions so he can claim the glory with a late drop goal!
Both teams went at it hard, I think we made fewer mistakes which won us the game. Cas travelled in big numbers and made a big contribution to a good atmosphere

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:23 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5848
Location: Still at the top
The emergency services have reported a loud popping noise in the Barton area of Greater Manchester.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:30 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3144
Orrell Lad wrote:
The emergency services have reported a loud popping noise in the Barton area of Greater Manchester.



You lot failed to beat an inferior side in your own backyard!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:35 pm
13
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2005 1:13 pm
Posts: 643
Very gracious words from the Cas supporters...was an absorbing game right up to the death - quite rightly what you'd hope to expect from all superleague games.

Fantastic away support..... :CLAP: ...led to a great atmosphere in challenging conditions. Keep up the good work Cas you're showing the way this game should be played....let's hope more catch-up soon!
Todd Snape Wilkinson Koukash
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
c}