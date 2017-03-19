It was a proper exciting game.

Not much free flowing rugby but from either team but the rain and strong defences by both teams stopped that. Both teams had done their homework and stopped a lot of the plays their opponents were trying. Could have gone either way and thought when Cas got the early score in the 2nd half that we'd struggle. Really pleased we fought our way back into it

Gaz O'Brien needs to stop this habit of missing kickable conversions so he can claim the glory with a late drop goal!

Both teams went at it hard, I think we made fewer mistakes which won us the game. Cas travelled in big numbers and made a big contribution to a good atmosphere