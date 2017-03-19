mrpurfect wrote: Salfords gods are bigger than ours.



four forwards on the bench Powell why?

I have lost count of the amount of times we lost last season when we do this.

Yep. Lost Minikin and Webster from the backs and had nobody to cover. No excuses though, we never got into a rythem and too many knock ons and silly penalties cost us. Salfords play stopped us from doing anything so well done to them.