Fordy wrote: You'd have to say there was a really strong case for a penalty try had he been judged to be short. He had caught the ball and was 3 yards from the line, would have been a shocker if he didn't score from there!!

watching on TV from 13000 miles away... in real time it looked a try.... at least three camera angles put that in doubt... and a fifth seemed to show the ball on the line...the crucial decision was the 'try' call from the refhowever... whilst I don't think the Leigh played would have conceded a penalty try (as he was not in the act of scoring/and he might still have been stopped by a legal tackle) ... it would certainly have been a penalty and probable sin-binthat said ... the fish and chip paper said BJB scored... and the game was deservedly won.