|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5760
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
asmadasa wrote:
:lol: Let it go and move on...Widnes next isn't it?
No, Catalans.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6121
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
terrykelly wrote:
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:22 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9234
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
JINJER wrote:
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love.
That game was all about 'if's', 'buts', and 'maybes'. At the end of the day, you won 28-24 and, on the balance of play, you deserved the victory. Well done, and here's to next time.
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1301
|
JINJER wrote:
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love.
A lott of us watched it together and we thought BJB realised he was short and pulled the ball back towards him rather than concede for double movement.
But as you say the ref gave it as a try and its water under the bridge now.
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9059
Location: wakefield
|
In some ways I'm glad leigh are doing well.
When they were coming up and playing in playoffs I didn't like their bullying style much but they seem to have that sorted with change of coach and are showing some skill.
Just like when Cas started doing well under Powell I wanted to beat them more than any other but in Leighs case it's more because they are competing for similar positions.
But equally, just like Cas they are a blue print for what we can do.
They have ensured the 8s process for a while which we will need if we have a bad season.
Without promotion we would never get back if we fall. Leigh have helped us there.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2009 8:21 pm
Posts: 237
|
Leigh are a good side but they just cannot help but do the cheap shots on the opposition. On Thursday on the 20 minute mark Higham and a couple of others tackled David Fifita and as Higham got up he couldnt resist stamping on Fifitas ankle, I remarked at the time that it looked malicious but not many noticed it, so I checked when I got home and it was a definite stamp by him, fortunately it did not bother DF as we went on to score from that set, but it could easily have been a lot worse for our players. Higham had to draw his foot back to ensure he trod on him. The F.A. have just handed out a 6 match suspension for stamping , although it was worse than Highams but the RFL should outlaw the cheap shots.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 774
|
JINJER wrote:
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love.
The ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it.
But you're sure it was short and not a try. That makes sense.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12792
Location: Ossett
|
It was a funny one - even on the replays, one angle looked a dead set try whilst the other looked short; and in any event, he was tackled in the air, so it could easily have been a penalty try had it been chalked off for being short.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4476
|
bren2k wrote:
It was a funny one - even on the replays, one angle looked a dead set try whilst the other looked short; and in any event, he was tackled in the air, so it could easily have been a penalty try had it been chalked off for being short.
You'd have to say there was a really strong case for a penalty try had he been judged to be short. He had caught the ball and was 3 yards from the line, would have been a shocker if he didn't score from there!!
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bigalf, bren2k, captaincaveman, Cats13, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Fordy, Horbury Cat, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, NEwildcat, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Dreadnought, upthecats, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 345 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}