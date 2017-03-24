In some ways I'm glad leigh are doing well.

When they were coming up and playing in playoffs I didn't like their bullying style much but they seem to have that sorted with change of coach and are showing some skill.



Just like when Cas started doing well under Powell I wanted to beat them more than any other but in Leighs case it's more because they are competing for similar positions.

But equally, just like Cas they are a blue print for what we can do.

They have ensured the 8s process for a while which we will need if we have a bad season.

Without promotion we would never get back if we fall. Leigh have helped us there.