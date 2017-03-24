WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Changes needed for Leigh game.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:26 pm
asmadasa wrote:
:lol: Let it go and move on...Widnes next isn't it? :wink:


No, Catalans.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:33 am
terrykelly wrote:
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?

It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love. ;)
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:22 pm
JINJER wrote:
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love. ;)


That game was all about 'if's', 'buts', and 'maybes'. At the end of the day, you won 28-24 and, on the balance of play, you deserved the victory. Well done, and here's to next time.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:32 pm
JINJER wrote:
It was short, it wasn't a try, I wouldn't have given it. But, the ref gave it, the video ref couldn't see enough to overturn it, four points, a well earned victory for us. Let's move on now love. ;)


A lott of us watched it together and we thought BJB realised he was short and pulled the ball back towards him rather than concede for double movement.
But as you say the ref gave it as a try and its water under the bridge now.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:39 pm
In some ways I'm glad leigh are doing well.
When they were coming up and playing in playoffs I didn't like their bullying style much but they seem to have that sorted with change of coach and are showing some skill.

Just like when Cas started doing well under Powell I wanted to beat them more than any other but in Leighs case it's more because they are competing for similar positions.
But equally, just like Cas they are a blue print for what we can do.
They have ensured the 8s process for a while which we will need if we have a bad season.
Without promotion we would never get back if we fall. Leigh have helped us there.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:28 pm
Leigh are a good side but they just cannot help but do the cheap shots on the opposition. On Thursday on the 20 minute mark Higham and a couple of others tackled David Fifita and as Higham got up he couldnt resist stamping on Fifitas ankle, I remarked at the time that it looked malicious but not many noticed it, so I checked when I got home and it was a definite stamp by him, fortunately it did not bother DF as we went on to score from that set, but it could easily have been a lot worse for our players. Higham had to draw his foot back to ensure he trod on him. The F.A. have just handed out a 6 match suspension for stamping , although it was worse than Highams but the RFL should outlaw the cheap shots.
