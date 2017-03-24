In some ways I'm glad leigh are doing well.
When they were coming up and playing in playoffs I didn't like their bullying style much but they seem to have that sorted with change of coach and are showing some skill.
Just like when Cas started doing well under Powell I wanted to beat them more than any other but in Leighs case it's more because they are competing for similar positions.
But equally, just like Cas they are a blue print for what we can do.
They have ensured the 8s process for a while which we will need if we have a bad season.
Without promotion we would never get back if we fall. Leigh have helped us there.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Joe Banjo, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, wrencat1873 and 212 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}