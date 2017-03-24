WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:17 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7675
terrykelly wrote:
Image :lol:


Yep ,read the news, it says Ben Jones Bishop try :D
Have you got the picture of him being tackled in the air as well, it could have been an 8 pointer :shock:

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:50 pm
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9054
Location: wakefield
I'm not sure what Terry Kelly thinks that image shows. He might as well have shown it two frames earlier to show he didn't ground the ball.

It finished over the line. Ref thought so. Video ref thought so.........it's a try.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:00 pm
terrykelly User avatar
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 797
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:03 pm
wotsupcas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 110
terrykelly wrote:
Image :lol:

Even if it wasn't a try it should have been a penalty try because without the tackle in the air bjb would have definitely scored. So , as we missed the conversion we were robbed of 2 points.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:11 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3200
terrykelly wrote:
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?

:lol: Let it go and move on...Widnes next isn't it? :wink:

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:19 pm
Deeencee User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 324
terrykelly wrote:
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?

Haha he didn't say it wasn't grounded there love!!.what he was saying is the ball was still rolling forward with momentum so that picture is irrelevant :CRAZY:

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:44 pm
terrykelly User avatar
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 797
on further evidence, the ball did touch '4 blades' of white grass, so it was definitely a try.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:47 pm
wotsupcas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 110
terrykelly wrote:
on further evidence, the ball did touch '4 blades' of white grass, so it was definitely a try.

We know

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:48 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 710
terrykelly wrote:
The ball is actually grounded in the photo, eye test required love ?

Out of order! Its old love :D

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:57 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 99
I think there's still a bit of forward momentum after this frame, but being perfectly honest its not cast iron proved one way or the other, the ref said try, the vid ref couldn't disprove it so that's that, there is no other mechanism available to change it.
There are far more obvious no try's given as try's than that.
Nah, the game goes to sh1! when you give officials the opportunity to make bad calls.
Who is online

c}