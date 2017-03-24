bren2k wrote:

Well that was a roller coaster - and you can only hope that the second half performance inspires the players to believe in themselves; nilling a side that have just put 24 points on you is quite a turnaround. And I don't buy the Leigh drop in intensity story - we stopped them from playing with our line speed, pressure in defence and aggression.



Standouts for us - Arona, Johnstone and Ashurst again, with a special mention for Hirst, who I thought did really well in his first SL outing; someone on the coaching staff really needs to find a way to get the team to play the way they did in the 2nd half for a full 80, which has yet to happen this season.