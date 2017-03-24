WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:57 am
bren2k
Well that was a roller coaster - and you can only hope that the second half performance inspires the players to believe in themselves; nilling a side that have just put 24 points on you is quite a turnaround. And I don't buy the Leigh drop in intensity story - we stopped them from playing with our line speed, pressure in defence and aggression.

Standouts for us - Arona, Johnstone and Ashurst again, with a special mention for Hirst, who I thought did really well in his first SL outing; someone on the coaching staff really needs to find a way to get the team to play the way they did in the 2nd half for a full 80, which has yet to happen this season.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 am
One of the thinks that pleased me on the comeback last night, we didn't look like we were playing desperate panic rugby, where we felt the need to score on every set.

The comeback seemed well calculated and measured

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:14 am
It was like a different 13 walked onto the pitch for the second half. Besides improved effort and enthusiasm to me the main difference was how we moved the ball because the first half was one drive mainly but the second half we opened up the game by throwing the ball out wide and the opportunities came. Leigh definitely turned up and they are a good side which who play entertaining rugby.
An excellent game to be at and thought 4500 for a Thursday night and also on sky was a good turnout.
Cracking result well done.
Lets hope for similar at Les Catalans

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:34 am
Great game of rugby league, really enjoyed it, like these close rollercoaster games better than going for a run for the old ticker. Seems to be a good spirit in the camp, didn't let the heads go down when behind but picked up in the second half. Went with the whole family and had a good night
Thought Michael Carter came across well on the radio yesterday morning and on Sky, a measured sensible approach, which is what is needed. I don't listen to headlines in the paper or sky, they live on sensationalism and report on any half story or indeed no story at all.
Up the Trin

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:39 am
bren2k wrote:
Well that was a roller coaster - and you can only hope that the second half performance inspires the players to believe in themselves; nilling a side that have just put 24 points on you is quite a turnaround. And I don't buy the Leigh drop in intensity story - we stopped them from playing with our line speed, pressure in defence and aggression.

Standouts for us - Arona, Johnstone and Ashurst again, with a special mention for Hirst, who I thought did really well in his first SL outing; someone on the coaching staff really needs to find a way to get the team to play the way they did in the 2nd half for a full 80, which has yet to happen this season.


Agreed, see my post on previous page.

There's an old saying, (they are always the best :wink: ) that "you play as well as you are allowed to play." And that was us in the second half. Despite some strange calls from the ref, I thought the final scoreline accurately reflected the eighty minutes - unfortunately!
