Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:13 am
Towns88 wrote:
3 1/2 years ago Liam Finn was considered surplus to requirements at a championship club. He continues to deliver match winning performances in SL. Not flashy. Just very smart, shrewd and top organiser. Motm for me tonight. Only phil clarkes weird love in with Johnstone prevented him getting that accolade.


Liam was the Club's Man of the Match and I totally agree with you.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:14 am
Hock's first shouldn't have been a penalty. However, if you swing an arm at head height you're putting the ref in a position where he has to make a decision. Ditto Hampshire's "knock on". If he caught that ball there'd be no chance of the ref making a wrong call. Incidents like those help determine which of the teams was better on the night.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:37 am
maurice wrote:
......Tonights observations - the viewing angle from the side is shocking, 3 inch terracing at best restricts everyones view, thank God it was dry. Wakeys pack was battered. The try was short and the ref had a shocker. As fans we pay to be entertained, refs good or bad must be consistent, Campbell had a shocker as did the Humble on the touch line.

Brilliant - you had a restricted view from the West terrace but you know that BJB's try was short. Joker.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:43 am
I agree with earlier posters when it was suggested a bigger pack seemed to wear Leigh down in the second half..When fit need to play England, Allgood, Arona, Huby, Hirst and Fifita all in the first choice 17 in my opinion. Hopefully England will be back within the next few weeks....

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:53 am
Kevs Head wrote:
Brilliant - you had a restricted view from the West terrace but you know that BJB's try was short. Joker.


Didn't have a restricted view of the though.

I think it was a try but only just and if I were a Leigh fan I'd be dubious.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:00 am
Towns88 wrote:
3 1/2 years ago Liam Finn was considered surplus to requirements at a championship club. He continues to deliver match winning performances in SL. Not flashy. Just very smart, shrewd and top organiser. Motm for me tonight. Only phil clarkes weird love in with Johnstone prevented him getting that accolade.


As you're probably aware I was a bit of a lone voice on here when I said Finn was the best signing of last season. I've always been a fan and for one reason more than any other. When you are so lacking in speed, agility and size as Finn and you still manage to carve out a 15 year career then you know that player has to have heart and brains. What makes that especially good is that age does nor affect those two qualities in fact it enhances them. Because Finn's game is totally based around the muscle in his head he only improves as the team improves.

There is no doubt in my mind that when Finn is on we look a better team - as yet that doesn't necessarily equate to winning but we at least look more organised. Maybe he is now to old to build ateam around but he can certainly still be the foundations of one.

Long live King Liam I say :ROCKS:
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:23 am
If Campbell had given a no try on the field I suspect the video ref would've concurred. Ad it happen had the Leigh player not tackled Jones-Bishop in the air he would landed a yard or so further forward and he would've been over the line anyway.

Leigh benefitted from incorrect calls too, the two on one steal on Johnstone, Hampshire traping the ball and a Leigh player coming from an offside position to claim the ball. Trinity have been on the end of rough calls and sometimes you get some back.
1/10

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:26 am
Agree there Vasty, he did have a good game, and think we really missed him last week.

Don't think the Hadley experiment worked, and some of his passing was poor, and having two pivots on the bench meant for increased work rate of the forwards.

Without sounding biased here, I think BJB's was definately a try, he was initially short, but was still moving, without the need of a second effort. He was also taken out in the air when he took the ball.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:28 am
charlie63wildcat wrote:
very fair minded post and thanks. Yes I would agree that probably we edged the tight calls fro Mr Campbell but let me tell you he owes us quite a few! He's cost us at least 2 games I can bring to mind. Personally, I thought BJB was short but he was tackled in the air and would have had a yard more and definitely scored so I would have been arguing for a pen try if it hadn't been given...probably balanced the decision to about right perhaps. Still, it was a cracking match and Leigh are a very good side. Perhaps a lack of SL experience in one or 2 at the end there cost you the game but as they learn I see you having a very good season



Cheers Charlie.

A lot has been (correctly) said about our drop in intensity. I certainly don't think there was a fitness issue, because we have been going as strong in the final five minutes, as the first five. For my money, it was because Trinity upped their game, and we were on the back foot for the entire second half. It's very difficult to get any momentum going when the opposition is coming at you, in both attack and defence, all the time!

Looking forward to Trinity coming to ours, for another tight game.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
c}