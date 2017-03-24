Towns88 wrote: 3 1/2 years ago Liam Finn was considered surplus to requirements at a championship club. He continues to deliver match winning performances in SL. Not flashy. Just very smart, shrewd and top organiser. Motm for me tonight. Only phil clarkes weird love in with Johnstone prevented him getting that accolade.

As you're probably aware I was a bit of a lone voice on here when I said Finn was the best signing of last season. I've always been a fan and for one reason more than any other. When you are so lacking in speed, agility and size as Finn and you still manage to carve out a 15 year career then you know that player has to have heart and brains. What makes that especially good is that age does nor affect those two qualities in fact it enhances them. Because Finn's game is totally based around the muscle in his head he only improves as the team improves.There is no doubt in my mind that when Finn is on we look a better team - as yet that doesn't necessarily equate to winning but we at least look more organised. Maybe he is now to old to build ateam around but he can certainly still be the foundations of one.Long live King Liam I say