Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:01 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Great second half performance tonight, it looked like we had swapped shirts at HT.
Every aspect of our game improved. line speed (attack and defence), completion rate, hell, we even put a couple of moves on them !.
The 2 forward pass call were huge (and correct) but, we dont often get those decisions.

The head shot on Miller, if judged in the same light as the tackle on Burrow last week, was a definite sin bin and if he stays down, it's a red but, credit Miller for getting up quickly.

The main fault in the second half is our inability to make a mistake and not concede a penalty on the back of it.

Fantastic effort though and whatever Chester said at HT, I hope he remembers, because we were a totally different team in the second 40.
A HUGE win, well done boys !!!


The tackle on miller from hock wasn't even high, no contact with the head at any point of the tackle.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:03 am
wakeytrin wrote:
Referee helped you by not at least sin binning Hock for the dreadful high tackle!


If your on about the miller tackle it wasn't even high, no contact with the head at any point. Watch it back and I'm sure you will agree.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:13 am
Cokey wrote:
Because it's a forum discussing tonight's game. :roll:
I quite agree! I sometimes get it in the neck if I post anything 'negative' I would say that Leigh are a very good side and in all their games I have seen they can really cut sides up with their go forward. Perhaps a bit more experience in the top flight will help. We were heaps better and your intensity seemed to wilt under the threat. A bit of naïve play and poor game management also. But I think you have as good a chance as a few teams of making the 8

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:18 am
The Publican wrote:
If your on about the miller tackle it wasn't even high, no contact with the head at any point. Watch it back and I'm sure you will agree.

Go away silly person, if Miller hadn't had his arm up Hock would have taken his head off :SUBMISSION:

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:22 am
Big lads mate wrote:
Go away silly person, if Miller hadn't had his arm up Hock would have taken his head off :SUBMISSION:


Don't be silly.....not the reason we lost of course, but you are being SILLY !
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:23 am
charlie63wildcat wrote:
I quite agree! I sometimes get it in the neck if I post anything 'negative' I would say that Leigh are a very good side and in all their games I have seen they can really cut sides up with their go forward. Perhaps a bit more experience in the top flight will help. We were heaps better and your intensity seemed to wilt under the threat. A bit of naïve play and poor game management also. But I think you have as good a chance as a few teams of making the 8


2nd Half,I agree. It was a game of two halves, and you guys took the spoils,so well done.The ref was generally poor,and i watch quite a lot of NRL games ,and our officials look like amateurs compared to theirs.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:28 am
3 1/2 years ago Liam Finn was considered surplus to requirements at a championship club. He continues to deliver match winning performances in SL. Not flashy. Just very smart, shrewd and top organiser. Motm for me tonight. Only phil clarkes weird love in with Johnstone prevented him getting that accolade.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:32 am
When the general RL world is commenting more about the ref than the game you know things aren't right in that area.
Tonights observations - the viewing angle from the side is shocking, 3 inch terracing at best restricts everyones view, thank God it was dry. Wakeys pack was battered. The try was short and the ref had a shocker. As fans we pay to be entertained, refs good or bad must be consistent, Campbell had a shocker as did the Humble on the touch line.
Huge win for you after last week but your grunt is soft, a few big lads who look like Tarzan but .............. Your halves played better with ball in hand, and you had a lot of ball.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:38 am
maurice wrote:
When the general RL world is commenting more about the ref than the game you know things aren't right in that area.
Tonights observations - the viewing angle from the side is shocking, 3 inch terracing at best restricts everyones view, thank God it was dry. Wakeys pack was battered. The try was short and the ref had a shocker. As fans we pay to be entertained, refs good or bad must be consistent, Campbell had a shocker as did the Humble on the touch line.
Huge win for you after last week but your grunt is soft, a few big lads who look like Tarzan but .............. Your halves played better with ball in hand, and you had a lot of ball.


Mo,whether the ball was short or not,BJB was tackled in the air and therefore we were lucky not to concede a penalty try. After saying that,Campbell was poor tonight, and might find himself joining Mr Hicks in the championship. :wink:
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:51 am
The Publican wrote:
If your on about the miller tackle it wasn't even high, no contact with the head at any point. Watch it back and I'm sure you will agree.


Swinging arm above the shoulder ... penalty ... move on!
