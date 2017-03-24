wrencat1873 wrote:

Great second half performance tonight, it looked like we had swapped shirts at HT.

Every aspect of our game improved. line speed (attack and defence), completion rate, hell, we even put a couple of moves on them !.

The 2 forward pass call were huge (and correct) but, we dont often get those decisions.



The head shot on Miller, if judged in the same light as the tackle on Burrow last week, was a definite sin bin and if he stays down, it's a red but, credit Miller for getting up quickly.



The main fault in the second half is our inability to make a mistake and not concede a penalty on the back of it.



Fantastic effort though and whatever Chester said at HT, I hope he remembers, because we were a totally different team in the second 40.

A HUGE win, well done boys !!!