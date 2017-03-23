Upanunder wrote: I just thought Leigh lost a bit of intensity, like they shot their bolt in the 1st 50 yet were still capable to the end, there was a lot more who wants it? from ahb instead of willing runners, dropped ball and general disorganization after ht.

I dunno how much of that was down to Wakey, Leigh interchanges or position changes or what, its too subtle to pinpoint without analyzing both halves side by side, probably a bit of everything.

I don't think Wakey were that bad in the first half, it was the penalties that killed us.

I mean, I've already decided we can't defend a set of 6 against a half decent attack from 20 yards out, so the quick fix is not let em get there in the first place.

Whilst I thought we kept hold of their running game fairly well, something that was non existent last week, we conspired to ruin that with holding down penalties and miscellaneous rubbish.

I'm already sick of squeaky bum games, but its working for us at the moment, it just leaves you feeling a bit fragile.

Well I certainly agree on the last point but I think we deserve a bit more credit than Leigh losing intensity. I think a fair bit of that was down to us, and keeping Miller and Hirst in reserve waiting for the new boy fizzle did actually seem to work to me. When the Sky boys were scratching their little heads at the selection pre match, I thought, well, there might be a method in the madness there. Miller can be fragile with big lads running at him but when they are getting a bit leggy he can carve em up