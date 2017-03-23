|
|
Great second half performance tonight, it looked like we had swapped shirts at HT.
Every aspect of our game improved. line speed (attack and defence), completion rate, hell, we even put a couple of moves on them !.
The 2 forward pass call were huge (and correct) but, we dont often get those decisions.
The head shot on Miller, if judged in the same light as the tackle on Burrow last week, was a definite sin bin and if he stays down, it's a red but, credit Miller for getting up quickly.
The main fault in the second half is our inability to make a mistake and not concede a penalty on the back of it.
Fantastic effort though and whatever Chester said at HT, I hope he remembers, because we were a totally different team in the second 40.
A HUGE win, well done boys !!!
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:17 pm
|
|
MashPotatoes wrote:
It absolutely didn't work. I don't know what you were watching but he was poor at passing and poor defending. A risk that failed, bring back Scott Moore.
Well clearly I haven't got your expertise
However it did work IMO AS WE DID WIN! though I'm not suggesting it's a long term solution.
Bring back Scott Moore, yeah right
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:21 pm
|
|
I just thought Leigh lost a bit of intensity, like they shot their bolt in the 1st 50 yet were still capable to the end, there was a lot more who wants it? from ahb instead of willing runners, dropped ball and general disorganization after ht.
I dunno how much of that was down to Wakey, Leigh interchanges or position changes or what, its too subtle to pinpoint without analyzing both halves side by side, probably a bit of everything.
I don't think Wakey were that bad in the first half, it was the penalties that killed us.
I mean, I've already decided we can't defend a set of 6 against a half decent attack from 20 yards out, so the quick fix is not let em get there in the first place.
Whilst I thought we kept hold of their running game fairly well, something that was non existent last week, we conspired to ruin that with holding down penalties and miscellaneous rubbish.
I'm already sick of squeaky bum games, but its working for us at the moment, it just leaves you feeling a bit fragile.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:25 pm
|
|
A proverbial game of two halves!
Half time came at the right time for us for a change.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:41 pm
|
|
Willzay wrote:
Everything about the club is utter garbage ATM.
I can see why he started Hadley, presumably he's been training at hooker and looked ok in training, but didnt quite do it today. Although having that bigger pack at the start against Leigh is not a bad idea.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:45 pm
|
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
Leigh (we) were dire 2nd half, and the Referee DID NOT help us one bit. Although having said that, he's not the reason we lost the 2nd half 18-0
Referee helped you by not at least sin binning Hock for the dreadful high tackle!
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:48 pm
|
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
:DOH:
I can see why he started Hadley, presumably he's been training at hooker and looked ok in training, but didnt quite do it today. Although having that bigger pack at the start against Leigh is not a bad idea.
He's played at Hooker a fair few times before.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:52 pm
|
|
Wildthing wrote:
He's played at Hooker a fair few times before.
Oh yeah for sure, but he didn't look comfortable with the ball tonight. Deffo a backrower.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:57 pm
|
|
wakeytrin wrote:
Referee helped you by not at least sin binning Hock for the dreadful high tackle!
The 1st one was a poor decision for me, not even a penalty, thought he got a long wrong g in our favour which makes a change so I'm not gonna complain too hard thinka draw would have been a fair result myself. Great 2nd half turnaround.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:59 pm
|
|
Upanunder wrote:
I just thought Leigh lost a bit of intensity, like they shot their bolt in the 1st 50 yet were still capable to the end, there was a lot more who wants it? from ahb instead of willing runners, dropped ball and general disorganization after ht.
I dunno how much of that was down to Wakey, Leigh interchanges or position changes or what, its too subtle to pinpoint without analyzing both halves side by side, probably a bit of everything.
I don't think Wakey were that bad in the first half, it was the penalties that killed us.
I mean, I've already decided we can't defend a set of 6 against a half decent attack from 20 yards out, so the quick fix is not let em get there in the first place.
Whilst I thought we kept hold of their running game fairly well, something that was non existent last week, we conspired to ruin that with holding down penalties and miscellaneous rubbish.
I'm already sick of squeaky bum games, but its working for us at the moment, it just leaves you feeling a bit fragile.
Well I certainly agree on the last point but I think we deserve a bit more credit than Leigh losing intensity. I think a fair bit of that was down to us, and keeping Miller and Hirst in reserve waiting for the new boy fizzle did actually seem to work to me. When the Sky boys were scratching their little heads at the selection pre match, I thought, well, there might be a method in the madness there. Miller can be fragile with big lads running at him but when they are getting a bit leggy he can carve em up
|
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, frank1, fullofhope, Hank Moody, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, MashPotatoes, newgroundb4wakey, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, rlbet, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Spookdownunder, Ste100Centurions, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TrinityIHC, TRT, Upanunder, upthecats, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wotsupcas and 432 guests
