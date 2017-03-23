|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7667
|
Great second half performance tonight, it looked like we had swapped shirts at HT.
Every aspect of our game improved. line speed (attack and defence), completion rate, hell, we even put a couple of moves on them !.
The 2 forward pass call were huge (and correct) but, we dont often get those decisions.
The head shot on Miller, if judged in the same light as the tackle on Burrow last week, was a definite sin bin and if he stays down, it's a red but, credit Miller for getting up quickly.
The main fault in the second half is our inability to make a mistake and not concede a penalty on the back of it.
Fantastic effort though and whatever Chester said at HT, I hope he remembers, because we were a totally different team in the second 40.
A HUGE win, well done boys !!!
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25562
Location: Poodle Power!
|
MashPotatoes wrote:
It absolutely didn't work. I don't know what you were watching but he was poor at passing and poor defending. A risk that failed, bring back Scott Moore.
Well clearly I haven't got your expertise
However it did work IMO AS WE DID WIN! though I'm not suggesting it's a long term solution.
Bring back Scott Moore, yeah right
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 97
|
I just thought Leigh lost a bit of intensity, like they shot their bolt in the 1st 50 yet were still capable to the end, there was a lot more who wants it? from ahb instead of willing runners, dropped ball and general disorganization after ht.
I dunno how much of that was down to Wakey, Leigh interchanges or position changes or what, its too subtle to pinpoint without analyzing both halves side by side, probably a bit of everything.
I don't think Wakey were that bad in the first half, it was the penalties that killed us.
I mean, I've already decided we can't defend a set of 6 against a half decent attack from 20 yards out, so the quick fix is not let em get there in the first place.
Whilst I thought we kept hold of their running game fairly well, something that was non existent last week, we conspired to ruin that with holding down penalties and miscellaneous rubbish.
I'm already sick of squeaky bum games, but its working for us at the moment, it just leaves you feeling a bit fragile.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:25 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2665
Location: WF1
|
A proverbial game of two halves!
Half time came at the right time for us for a change.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, Big lads mate, Budgiezilla, captaincaveman, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, Disney cat, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, fullofhope, glow, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, MashPotatoes, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, pitchy, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, Spookdownunder, STEVENM1000, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TRB, Trinity1315, TRT, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, wtid71 and 547 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}