Correct.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:23 pm
Leigh (we) were dire 2nd half, and the Referee DID NOT help us one bit. Although having said that, he's not the reason we lost the 2nd half 18-0
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:24 pm
Got out of jail there but we really have to start putting it together for the full 80. We won't keep getting away with it.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:25 pm
He didn't keep dropping the ball.
That was what stopped Leigh winning.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:26 pm
Cokey wrote:
Correct.
Never mind there's always next week
but if Hock plays probably the same outcome
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
lampyboy wrote:
Soft tries given away in the first half followed by a Spirited second half.
Enjoyed that but don't we make things difficult.
Don't we! Even in the last 10; we go for 2 when we should have killed the game off with Leigh on the ropes. We kick for touch with 3 to go when we should have gone for 2. We have em pinned on their own line with 55 secs on the clock and give a stupid pen away. It is a good job they coughed the ball up 3 x near our line and kicked brainlessly on the 2nd tackle co our line defence looked wobbly all night. We controlled the ball better and kicked better 2nd half so it didn't get exposed so much
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:30 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Leigh (we) were dire 2nd half, and the Referee DID NOT help us one bit. Although having said that, he's not the reason we lost the 2nd half 18-0
So why mention it
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 pm
That's right. Don't forget to take Mr Campbell with you to France next week.
But fair play to you guys 2nd half.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 pm
Both of the forward pass decisions against Leigh were absolutely correct, the one he got wrong was the first try which he didn't see but was forward from Hock.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:32 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
So why mention it
Because it's a forum discussing tonight's game.
