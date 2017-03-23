lampyboy wrote: Soft tries given away in the first half followed by a Spirited second half.

Enjoyed that but don't we make things difficult.

Don't we! Even in the last 10; we go for 2 when we should have killed the game off with Leigh on the ropes. We kick for touch with 3 to go when we should have gone for 2. We have em pinned on their own line with 55 secs on the clock and give a stupid pen away. It is a good job they coughed the ball up 3 x near our line and kicked brainlessly on the 2nd tackle co our line defence looked wobbly all night. We controlled the ball better and kicked better 2nd half so it didn't get exposed so much