Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2282
Location: LEYTH
Big lads mate wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :SUBMISSION: unlucky :lol: :lol:


Correct. :thumb:
Image Image Image

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:23 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5747
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Leigh (we) were dire 2nd half, and the Referee DID NOT help us one bit. Although having said that, he's not the reason we lost the 2nd half 18-0 :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:24 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1258
Got out of jail there but we really have to start putting it together for the full 80. We won't keep getting away with it.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:25 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9046
Location: wakefield
He didn't keep dropping the ball.
That was what stopped Leigh winning.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:26 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2959
Cokey wrote:
Correct. :thumb:

Never mind there's always next week :lol: but if Hock plays probably the same outcome :lol: :lol:

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1208
lampyboy wrote:
Soft tries given away in the first half followed by a Spirited second half.
Enjoyed that but don't we make things difficult.

Don't we! Even in the last 10; we go for 2 when we should have killed the game off with Leigh on the ropes. We kick for touch with 3 to go when we should have gone for 2. We have em pinned on their own line with 55 secs on the clock and give a stupid pen away. It is a good job they coughed the ball up 3 x near our line and kicked brainlessly on the 2nd tackle co our line defence looked wobbly all night. We controlled the ball better and kicked better 2nd half so it didn't get exposed so much

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:30 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2959
Budgiezilla wrote:
Leigh (we) were dire 2nd half, and the Referee DID NOT help us one bit. Although having said that, he's not the reason we lost the 2nd half 18-0 :D

So why mention it :roll:

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2282
Location: LEYTH
Big lads mate wrote:
Never mind there's always next week :lol: but if Hock plays probably the same outcome :lol: :lol:


That's right. Don't forget to take Mr Campbell with you to France next week. :wink:

But fair play to you guys 2nd half. :thumb:
Image Image Image

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3486
Both of the forward pass decisions against Leigh were absolutely correct, the one he got wrong was the first try which he didn't see but was forward from Hock.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:32 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2282
Location: LEYTH
Big lads mate wrote:
So why mention it :roll:



Because it's a forum discussing tonight's game. :roll:
Image Image Image
c}