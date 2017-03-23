Great second half effort. Still rusty attack, line speed a bit better but the desire missing on the first half was there.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, bigalf, BraddersFC, Bullsmad, charlie63wildcat, Disney cat, Felis Silvestris, got there, Hank Moody, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, moxi1, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, roofaldo2, SmokeyTA, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, themightynortherner, ThePrinter, Tigerade, tigertot, Tricky2309, TrinFanX, TwistTheMellonMan, WF Rhino and 272 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}