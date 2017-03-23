WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:40 pm
Khlav Kalash
Line speed far too slow, Grix kicking early handed the momentum back to Leigh. Higham is killing us, shame we don't have anyone to compare.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:44 pm
charlie63wildcat
Good God what is wrong with them? That attempt on Crooks was embarrassing

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:44 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Listening on radio sound like turnstiles atm
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:48 pm
Willzay
What was the point of bringing John Kear back.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:54 pm
asmadasa
Seem to miss Anthony England for the last two matches and playing Hadley at acting half back hasn't worked. High am ran straight through him at the play the ball for a try under the sticks! :roll:

Hope Keegan Hirst will come on in the second half and make a positive impact. :PRAY:

Could be in for a good hiding here...

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:56 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE
This is our place we should be dominent its a few years since BV was a fortress neither can we string any form together
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:00 pm
King Street Cat
Same old mistakes and unnecessary penalties. Are we the only team who can knock on then give a penalty away in one move?! And what's happened to our defence?! Leigh are making yards and offloading for fun.

Leigh look faster, fitter and a much better drilled side. If the game goes on as it has been doing we'll get hit for 50.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
c}