Same old mistakes and unnecessary penalties. Are we the only team who can knock on then give a penalty away in one move?! And what's happened to our defence?! Leigh are making yards and offloading for fun.
Leigh look faster, fitter and a much better drilled side. If the game goes on as it has been doing we'll get hit for 50.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Disney cat, got there, Hank Moody, jakeyg95, Jizzer, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, moxi1, mrpurfect, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlgear, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, TOMCAT, Tricky2309, TrinFanX, TwistTheMellonMan, Willzay and 318 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}