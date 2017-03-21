NEwildcat wrote: We don't have an injury crisis, come back when you have something remotely sensible to say!

Leigh are not getting too much credit for winning their games atm, just as we usually dont.Every team they have beaten has "had an injury crisis" and they have been given little credit for winning.We need our forwards to do their job in the middle of the park.After the superb defence for the first 20 minutes, Leeds started to make easy yards and went straight up the middle. They didn't need anything too fancy to make 70/80 metres each set.This will certainly have to improve and I would certainly try giving Johnstone a different centre to work with, his opportunities have been very limited this season, although, most teams are attacking down our left and with some success and this may be being done to negate his attacking threat.Leigh will go into the game as favourites and it's whether we can stop their forwards playing.