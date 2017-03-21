|
NEwildcat wrote:
We don't have an injury crisis, come back when you have something remotely sensible to say!
Leigh are not getting too much credit for winning their games atm, just as we usually dont.
Every team they have beaten has "had an injury crisis" and they have been given little credit for winning.
We need our forwards to do their job in the middle of the park.
After the superb defence for the first 20 minutes, Leeds started to make easy yards and went straight up the middle. They didn't need anything too fancy to make 70/80 metres each set.
This will certainly have to improve and I would certainly try giving Johnstone a different centre to work with, his opportunities have been very limited this season, although, most teams are attacking down our left and with some success and this may be being done to negate his attacking threat.
Leigh will go into the game as favourites and it's whether we can stop their forwards playing.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:46 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Wakey are favourites with most bookies. One thing for sure Leigh will come fired up and get in our faces. We need to stand up a damn sight better than we did last friday or it will be a long night. If we do that then i feel we are the better team on paper and fancy us to get the points.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:58 am
Be a nice change me backing someone with positive odds. It's been 1/2 and 1/3 for all our opponents so far.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:28 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Wakefield are a much better team than pundits give them credit for.
From a Leigh perspective, our away form hasn't been tested against a team we should have a chance of winning.
Hopefully it will be a good game.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:49 pm
Make no mistake, Leigh are coming to give us a game, what they lack in quality players they more than make up for in enthusiasm, commitment and work ethic.
This is Leigh, they'll love the Sky cameras and will be outrageously confident in front of them, I think right now after last weeks complete miss read, beating Leigh will be a better win than Salford.
St Helens ?....nah, even at their's, they didn't turn up for 40 minutes, we made that one close
