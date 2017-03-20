altofts wildcat wrote: Why are people so intent on dropping Grix or moving his position to fit Max in?



Yes Max is a talented kid but Grix has probably been our best player this season, leave him where he is and let him keep doing what he has been doing.

Because at the minute Tom J is not getting the ball that he was getting last year and Max provided quite a few of those as they appeared to have a good understanding between them. That may also be partly due to his centre partner.I'd like to see Max back in the team for that reason, but would also agree that Grix has been one of our best so far this season, which is why I suggested leaving him in but possibly moving him. That and the fact that Miller/Williams is not quite clicking as a partnership at present.