I think Grix has been good and is clearly the only vocal one when we are behind the posts, as such I'd want to fit him in somewhere but also I would like to see Max back in the team as he and TJ clearly know and work well with each other.
Is Grix still capable of playing in the halves if we also have Finn in the team as well for options?
Could we try:
Jowitt -
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
Jones-Bishop
Grix
Williams
Huby
Finn
Allgood
Ashurst
Hadley
Arona
Wood
Fifita
Hirst
Batchelor
