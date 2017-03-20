WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:26 am
I think Grix has been good and is clearly the only vocal one when we are behind the posts, as such I'd want to fit him in somewhere but also I would like to see Max back in the team as he and TJ clearly know and work well with each other.
Is Grix still capable of playing in the halves if we also have Finn in the team as well for options?

Could we try:

Jowitt -
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
Jones-Bishop
Grix
Williams
Huby
Finn
Allgood
Ashurst
Hadley
Arona

Wood
Fifita
Hirst
Batchelor
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:00 pm
Why are people so intent on dropping Grix or moving his position to fit Max in?

Yes Max is a talented kid but Grix has probably been our best player this season, leave him where he is and let him keep doing what he has been doing.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:09 pm
I suspect its as much a change in attitude required from Friday as much as playing staff. We looks out of sorts compared to first four games.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:15 pm
NEwildcat wrote:
I suspect its as much a change in attitude required from Friday as much as playing staff. We looks out of sorts compared to first four games.


Why haven't you announced your massive injury crisis yet ? , everybody else has before,during and after playing us :wink:
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:42 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Why haven't you announced your massive injury crisis yet ? , everybody else has before,during and after playing us :wink:

You obviously haven't listened to Chester following Leeds game then. No injuries during the game! Obviously after stirring things.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:23 pm
altofts wildcat wrote:
Why are people so intent on dropping Grix or moving his position to fit Max in?

Yes Max is a talented kid but Grix has probably been our best player this season, leave him where he is and let him keep doing what he has been doing.



Because at the minute Tom J is not getting the ball that he was getting last year and Max provided quite a few of those as they appeared to have a good understanding between them. That may also be partly due to his centre partner.
I'd like to see Max back in the team for that reason, but would also agree that Grix has been one of our best so far this season, which is why I suggested leaving him in but possibly moving him. That and the fact that Miller/Williams is not quite clicking as a partnership at present.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:23 pm
Disney cat wrote:
Can't see him getting a ban I thought he was unlucky getting 10 mins to be honest. But I do agree in dropping him he was back to his usual self, hands on hips and saying nothing when Leeds scored we need a leader on the pitch and he doesn't offer anything a captain should.


DK is up before the disciplinary with a Grade A charge, NFA to 1 match, the charge is high tackle-careless-ball carrier dips.
Arona was given 'no charge' and Miller was the laughable one - 'Opponent slips before making contact. Player making legitimate attempt to tackle. Arm does not come above horizontal and contact is open-handed. Penalty sufficient'. The RFL didn't want to say that the referee got it wrong and that the penalty given was wrong.
c}