I would definitely bring Batch back in.



I'm not sure Williams and Miller are combining as well as we'd have liked pre season and our game management has been atrocious at times this year. Even for the winning try against Salford, Fifitas drive committed defenders to the middle, there was an overlap out wide yet we still insisted on driving it into the middle 3 more times. We are lacking that general in the middle.



I also think we're very naive when it comes to managing the referees i.e. Letting Brough run the game 2nd half at hudds. Leigh like to play on the edge to put it nicely and how the game is officiated will be a big deciding factor.



Finally I think our tactics have been utterly dire. In TJ we have arguably the most dangerous attacking player in super league. Yet we don't seem to have a single play designed to put him in a gap. I'd even settle for a kick chase from a scrum!