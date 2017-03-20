WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:56 am
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
He was, but there were others worse. I actually thought Wood was one of the better ones.


My observation was...
Wood was first man behind most tackles... yet he just stood and watched players get driven back ... on one occasion the Trinity player gets his hands free ready to offload... wood wasn't looking; he had his eyes turned to see who was taking a drive... despite a huge hole opening up in th defence in front of him!

He doesn't play what's in front just the rehearsed plays!

A good hooker plays the game in front of him using the array of rehearsed plays... the team adapts to that...we are playing the game before the advantage line..primarily that's the acting half backs fault

Williams however is also guilt of playing before the line... he's committing no defenders to him...

At the moment we are playing soft.. like a rehearsed dance rather than a 'blood and guts' sport.

Im looking forward to Friday morning to really see what type of players these are... they have the talent! Do they have the heart?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:36 am
We were saying a lot of the things were saying now 12 months ago about Sio, and the fact he isnt a 9, I agree and dont think he is.

I do disagree though about him bringing nothing. He moved to 13 around the time of Chessie coming in and think he played well for us there all last year in all conditions. I think he was second to Arona in tackle count for last year, and weighed in with a few tries.

One other thing I will say is that while we extended contracts early last year which is good, maybe some overseas players contracts were done too soon. With the Moore situation, and no quota spots available, it left our options rather limited

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:41 am
Agree with those wanting Max but Grix has been excellent in every game except Leeds so I would suggest putting Max in at centre with Johnstone outside him. Switch Tupou to the other side with BJB outside him.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:49 am
ball-in-hand wrote:
Agree with those wanting Max but Grix has been excellent in every game except Leeds so I would suggest putting Max in at centre with Johnstone outside him. Switch Tupou to the other side with BJB outside him.


I'd have Max at FB with Grix on the bench. Grix can come on for a number of positions and have impact from the bench.
There's no doubt that Max created a lot of tries down the left side last season and the lad oozes class. I would play him. Finn back in the halves for me.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:18 am
Can't see how Grix would have an impact from the bench - he's not quick, and the days of him playing numerous positions are over.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:19 am
Yes, I have also thought of Max in the centres, sure he has played there before, but would keep Arundel over Tupou, for his ability to put his winger away
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, bren2k, coco the fullback, ColD, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, judge the jules, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Ste100Centurions, steadygetyerboots-on, Trinity_13, TrinityIHC, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 287 guests

c}