imwakefieldtillidie wrote: He was, but there were others worse. I actually thought Wood was one of the better ones.

My observation was...Wood was first man behind most tackles... yet he just stood and watched players get driven back ... on one occasion the Trinity player gets his hands free ready to offload... wood wasn't looking; he had his eyes turned to see who was taking a drive... despite a huge hole opening up in th defence in front of him!He doesn't play what's in front just the rehearsed plays!A good hooker plays the game in front of him using the array of rehearsed plays... the team adapts to that...we are playing the game before the advantage line..primarily that's the acting half backs faultWilliams however is also guilt of playing before the line... he's committing no defenders to him...At the moment we are playing soft.. like a rehearsed dance rather than a 'blood and guts' sport.Im looking forward to Friday morning to really see what type of players these are... they have the talent! Do they have the heart?