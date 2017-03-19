|
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 1812
Location: Sunshine State
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes. I think changes needed but not wholesale changes.
Think Kirmo will get a ban, so would just bring either Batch or Jordy in.
Still not 100% convinced about Walker, so if fit, would bring in Hirst.
I think Tupou is playing quite well, though still has no passing game, and TJ getting little service. Not convinced about Gibson or MCB in defence, how about Finn coning back into the halves, with Miller dropping into the centres. Ive always thought he has the attibutea needed as a centre.
Can't see him getting a ban I thought he was unlucky getting 10 mins to be honest. But I do agree in dropping him he was back to his usual self, hands on hips and saying nothing when Leeds scored we need a leader on the pitch and he doesn't offer anything a captain should.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1589
|
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2003
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.
Wtf game are you watching?
Grix has been top drawer.
Wood has gone well.
Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.
Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning
Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.
Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2950
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.
Agree with the loose bit
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:41 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7645
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Wtf game are you watching?
Grix has been top drawer.
Wood has gone well.
Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.
Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning
Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.
Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.
This
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1232
|
Really don't think we need to throw the baby out with the bathwater here, these guys haven't become bad players overnight. For me a couple of changes here and there would be fine, Finn back in to interchange at hooker and i'd be tempted to give MCB a go at centre in place of Tupou. The rest just need to pull their fingers out.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 99
|
IMO Grix was awful against Leeds ... he Williams Wood and Sio would be gone from the next game!
Jowitt, Finn in and whoever turns up early to watch can play hooker... can't do any worse than the two choices on Friday night!
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1589
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Wtf game are you watching?
Grix has been top drawer.
Wood has gone well.
Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.
Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning
Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.
Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.
Grix has been no better this year than Jowitt was last, and Jowitt's handling skills bring the wingers into the game more, especially Johnstone.
Wood has gone well, but he's not an 80 minute hooker and offers more impact from the bench. And we have look a lot more organised when Finn is on the pitch.
By playing Arona at loose it's basically a third prop as he plays down the middle, and he's more effective than Walker and Hirst at present. So it doesn't matter was role you give him, he does the same job.
Crowther is a tackling machine, has decent hands and gives everything he's got. It's time for him to make the shirt his own.
As much as we all want Batchelor to be the next thing, at this moment in time Kirmond is ahead of him. Even you must realise that?
Sio doesn't bring anything.
Give it a couple of months and you'll agree, but then conveniently forgot about this thread.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1589
|
Spookdownunder wrote:
IMO Grix was awful against Leeds ... he Williams Wood and Sio would be gone from the next game!
Jowitt, Finn in and whoever turns up early to watch can play hooker... can't do any worse than the two choices on Friday night!
He was, but there were others worse. I actually thought Wood was one of the better ones.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 235
|
I also would bring Max back but it's difficult because Grix has not really put a foot wrong. Just a personal feeling that's all.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alleycat, basher11, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Emley Cat, Hessle rover, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, leedsnsouths, PHe, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 141 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}