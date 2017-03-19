FickleFingerOfFate wrote: Wtf game are you watching?

Grix has been top drawer.

Wood has gone well.

Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.

Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning

Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.

Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.

Grix has been no better this year than Jowitt was last, and Jowitt's handling skills bring the wingers into the game more, especially Johnstone.Wood has gone well, but he's not an 80 minute hooker and offers more impact from the bench. And we have look a lot more organised when Finn is on the pitch.By playing Arona at loose it's basically a third prop as he plays down the middle, and he's more effective than Walker and Hirst at present. So it doesn't matter was role you give him, he does the same job.Crowther is a tackling machine, has decent hands and gives everything he's got. It's time for him to make the shirt his own.As much as we all want Batchelor to be the next thing, at this moment in time Kirmond is ahead of him. Even you must realise that?Sio doesn't bring anything.Give it a couple of months and you'll agree, but then conveniently forgot about this thread.