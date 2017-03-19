WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:30 pm
Disney cat User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 1812
Location: Sunshine State
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes. I think changes needed but not wholesale changes.

Think Kirmo will get a ban, so would just bring either Batch or Jordy in.

Still not 100% convinced about Walker, so if fit, would bring in Hirst.

I think Tupou is playing quite well, though still has no passing game, and TJ getting little service. Not convinced about Gibson or MCB in defence, how about Finn coning back into the halves, with Miller dropping into the centres. Ive always thought he has the attibutea needed as a centre.


Can't see him getting a ban I thought he was unlucky getting 10 mins to be honest. But I do agree in dropping him he was back to his usual self, hands on hips and saying nothing when Leeds scored we need a leader on the pitch and he doesn't offer anything a captain should.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:57 pm
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1587
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:13 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2003
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.

Wtf game are you watching?
Grix has been top drawer.
Wood has gone well.
Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.
Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning
Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.
Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:14 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2950
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Jowitt in for Grix, Finn to starting hooker and Crowther in at loose with Arona propping from the bench. I'm not sure what Sio offers and Walker isn't Super League standard. If Kirmond is to play I'd star himt as you need more impact off the bench.

Agree with the loose bit :D

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7645
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Wtf game are you watching?
Grix has been top drawer.
Wood has gone well.
Arona is no prop and proved his position is loose.
Walker has had limited game time and Crowther is still learning
Kirmond is on sympathy time, good player 3 years ago but playing 'jabbed up' has done him no favours. He played when he shouldn't have done but squad frailties forced it.
Walker could be a solid squad member and Sio is a dirty rough tough, grimy conditions player.


This

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:50 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1232
Really don't think we need to throw the baby out with the bathwater here, these guys haven't become bad players overnight. For me a couple of changes here and there would be fine, Finn back in to interchange at hooker and i'd be tempted to give MCB a go at centre in place of Tupou. The rest just need to pull their fingers out.
