Eastern Wildcat wrote: Yes. I think changes needed but not wholesale changes.



Think Kirmo will get a ban , so would just bring either Batch or Jordy in.



Still not 100% convinced about Walker, so if fit, would bring in Hirst.



I think Tupou is playing quite well, though still has no passing game, and TJ getting little service. Not convinced about Gibson or MCB in defence, how about Finn coning back into the halves, with Miller dropping into the centres. Ive always thought he has the attibutea needed as a centre.

Can't see him getting a ban I thought he was unlucky getting 10 mins to be honest. But I do agree in dropping him he was back to his usual self, hands on hips and saying nothing when Leeds scored we need a leader on the pitch and he doesn't offer anything a captain should.