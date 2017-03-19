Grix

Johnstone

Arundel

Tupou

BJB

Williams

Finn

Allgood

Wood

Huby

Ashurst

Hadley

Sio



Miller

Batchelor

Arona

Fifita



I'm with the Grix as Captain Brigade



Reunite Arundel and Johnstone, they worked really well together early last season and with Tupou, Johnstones not getting any quality ball in open play.



The Miller/Williams partnership just isn't controlling the game well enough and we're struggling for points, one thing Leigh will do is score points so we have to have more control and a fluent attacking shape if we're going to outscore them.



I'd forget interchanging the Hooker and leave Wood on to do the job for 80 minutes, he's fit enough. He will tire but a tired natural Hooker will still do a better job than a makeshift one being provided by a player out of position.



Ashurst picks himself and I'd mix up Hadley's defence with Batchelor's line running, even using Batch as a wide running loose forward to rest Sio if needed.



Interchange, Arona strictly as a Front row.



Toss up whether to leave Miller out completely for this one or go with Hirst but I've gone for Millers versatility over Hirst size because this is a must win match.