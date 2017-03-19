WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed for Leigh game.

Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:03 am
ball-in-hand
1. Finn ( if fit) to start at hooker. Kyle Wood to come off bench after 30 mins then he is more effective.
2. Kirmond dropped. He is past it and become a liability giving stupid penalties away.
3. Scott Grix to be captain. He is already the most vocal and can see what's going wrong from his position at full back so give him the authority.
4. Bachelor to come off bench instead of Kirmond but don't leave it until the 2nd half.
5.Walker to be replaced by either Hirst or Annakin. Walker has done OK but they need a chance to show what they can do.
6.Most importantly stop kicking the ball dead. It was the single most important reason why we got hammered by Leeds. A tap from the 25 plus the extra tackle puts most sides under pressure and this rule change is having a big influence on a lot of games.
Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:10 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Yes. I think changes needed but not wholesale changes.

Think Kirmo will get a ban, so would just bring either Batch or Jordy in.

Still not 100% convinced about Walker, so if fit, would bring in Hirst.

I think Tupou is playing quite well, though still has no passing game, and TJ getting little service. Not convinced about Gibson or MCB in defence, how about Finn coning back into the halves, with Miller dropping into the centres. Ive always thought he has the attibutea needed as a centre.

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:48 pm
victarmeldrew
if we want to score points it as to be MAX for grix

Re: Changes needed for Leigh game.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:48 pm
Grix
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
BJB
Williams
Finn
Allgood
Wood
Huby
Ashurst
Hadley
Sio

Miller
Batchelor
Arona
Fifita

I'm with the Grix as Captain Brigade

Reunite Arundel and Johnstone, they worked really well together early last season and with Tupou, Johnstones not getting any quality ball in open play.
The Miller/Williams partnership just isn't controlling the game well enough and we're struggling for points, one thing Leigh will do is score points so we have to have more control and a fluent attacking shape if we're going to outscore them.

I'd forget interchanging the Hooker and leave Wood on to do the job for 80 minutes, he's fit enough. He will tire but a tired natural Hooker will still do a better job than a makeshift one provided by a player being out of position.

Ashurst pick himself and I'd mix up Harley's defence with Batchelor's line running, even using Batch as a wide running loose forward to rest Sio if needed.

Interchange, Arona strictly as a Front row.

Toss up whether to leave Miller out completely for this one or go with Hirst but I've gone for Millers versatility over Hirst size because this is a must win match.

