1. Finn ( if fit) to start at hooker. Kyle Wood to come off bench after 30 mins then he is more effective.

2. Kirmond dropped. He is past it and become a liability giving stupid penalties away.

3. Scott Grix to be captain. He is already the most vocal and can see what's going wrong from his position at full back so give him the authority.

4. Bachelor to come off bench instead of Kirmond but don't leave it until the 2nd half.

5.Walker to be replaced by either Hirst or Annakin. Walker has done OK but they need a chance to show what they can do.

6.Most importantly stop kicking the ball dead. It was the single most important reason why we got hammered by Leeds. A tap from the 25 plus the extra tackle puts most sides under pressure and this rule change is having a big influence on a lot of games.