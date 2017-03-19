WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Brough

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Danny Brough

 
Post a reply

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:16 pm
cocker Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 403
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Yes. And if it helps, swap him for Miller.


Sorry but just don't get this constant downing on Miller., as of yet Mr. Williams certainly hasn't,t done anything special..imo. Regarding Danny Brough I would say yes.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:33 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3311
Location: Orange street
Brough must be very difficult to man manage but in JK we have the man who can do it better than anyone else.
After what I have seen so far this season something needs to be done to improve our attacking play and how long do we have to wait to give our current halves time to gel.

Its a Yes for me but its not the brough personality which will be the problem its the financial side to any deal which I believe will hold us back.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:07 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 95
Right..well that's the team spirit out the window then

We don't need no Danny Brough coming here and pulling everybody's pants down, the baggage he's carrying negates most of what he has to offer, we need solid dependable not a team troll with peaks and troughs akin to a force 10 on the north sea.
If he's frustrated to the point of being a liability at Shudds, he ain't gonna fly at Wakey.

send him to Leeds....or Cas...:D

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:19 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2800
Yes, if he becomes available we would be silly not to enquire.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:03 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 706
I see Danny boys in the team today! Must have kissed and made :roll:

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:47 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2898
cheshirecat57 wrote:
I see Danny boys in the team today! Must have kissed and made :roll:


According to the RL press it's his last game for Huddersfield. Strange telling him to find another Club then playing him.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:02 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 65
Sandal Cat wrote:
According to the RL press it's his last game for Huddersfield. Strange telling him to find another Club then playing him.


I guess it could make sense to play him if you don't have a replacement and don't have enough time to arrange a replacement/loan player. I get the feeling that the whole story may be somewhat exaggerated though, he probably has fallen out with Stone, and Stone probably has told him to find another club if he's not happy, but i cant see it actually following through.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:39 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 706
Egg Banjo wrote:
I guess it could make sense to play him if you don't have a replacement and don't have enough time to arrange a replacement/loan player. I get the feeling that the whole story may be somewhat exaggerated though, he probably has fallen out with Stone, and Stone probably has told him to find another club if he's not happy, but i cant see it actually following through.

Think Ken Davey will have the last say.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:49 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5811
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Would expect Leigh or Widnes to be interested. Maybe MarwanK?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:54 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 706
Or Leeds
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, basher11, BigJMolloy, captaincaveman, cheshirecat57, Clearwing, coco the fullback, drdnght, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Hank Moody, harrogate, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Schunter, SmokeyTA, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Trojan Horse, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 273 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,6761,95375,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}