imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Yes. And if it helps, swap him for Miller.
Sorry but just don't get this constant downing on Miller., as of yet Mr. Williams certainly hasn't,t done anything special..imo. Regarding Danny Brough I would say yes.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:33 pm
Brough must be very difficult to man manage but in JK we have the man who can do it better than anyone else.
After what I have seen so far this season something needs to be done to improve our attacking play and how long do we have to wait to give our current halves time to gel.
Its a Yes for me but its not the brough personality which will be the problem its the financial side to any deal which I believe will hold us back.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:07 pm
Right..well that's the team spirit out the window then
We don't need no Danny Brough coming here and pulling everybody's pants down, the baggage he's carrying negates most of what he has to offer, we need solid dependable not a team troll with peaks and troughs akin to a force 10 on the north sea.
If he's frustrated to the point of being a liability at Shudds, he ain't gonna fly at Wakey.
send him to Leeds....or Cas...
Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:19 pm
Yes, if he becomes available we would be silly not to enquire.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:03 pm
I see Danny boys in the team today! Must have kissed and made
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:47 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
I see Danny boys in the team today! Must have kissed and made
According to the RL press it's his last game for Huddersfield. Strange telling him to find another Club then playing him.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:02 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
According to the RL press it's his last game for Huddersfield. Strange telling him to find another Club then playing him.
I guess it could make sense to play him if you don't have a replacement and don't have enough time to arrange a replacement/loan player. I get the feeling that the whole story may be somewhat exaggerated though, he probably has fallen out with Stone, and Stone probably has told him to find another club if he's not happy, but i cant see it actually following through.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:39 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
I guess it could make sense to play him if you don't have a replacement and don't have enough time to arrange a replacement/loan player. I get the feeling that the whole story may be somewhat exaggerated though, he probably has fallen out with Stone, and Stone probably has told him to find another club if he's not happy, but i cant see it actually following through.
Think Ken Davey will have the last say.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:49 pm
Would expect Leigh or Widnes to be interested. Maybe MarwanK?
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:54 pm
