They have the following ex Leigh personnel:
Dixon
Beswick
Worthington
Moi Moi
Kay
Pownall
Emmitt
Whiting
Rowley
Finnagan
That's 33% of the playing personnel & 66% of the coaching staff where signed from Leigh. Therefore, we should start calling them Toronto Centurions Or Leigh A?
Dixon
Beswick
Worthington
Moi Moi
Kay
Pownall
Emmitt
Whiting
Rowley
Finnagan
That's 33% of the playing personnel & 66% of the coaching staff where signed from Leigh. Therefore, we should start calling them Toronto Centurions Or Leigh A?