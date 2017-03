jools wrote: His wife says it's first they've heard about it...

She must be sick of having to deny stuff every single year.

Just goes to show what a fantastic player he can be when folk are trying to put him off his game. Perhaps this will provide some incentive to have his best game this season.

I agree and I hope you are right and it is just empty gossip again. He gets criticised by some on here, but I think that is simply because if he has a 7/10 game, that's not at the outstanding level we have become accustomed to in the majority of his giants games. If this turns out to be true, we are doomed (even more than our current level of doomedness!)