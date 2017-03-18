WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How Much Do You Hate Your Boss?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:16 pm
morrisseyisawire
Enough to perform badly to get him the sack? Enough to drop your standards knowing they would be held accountable and pay the price?

What if your Boss, irrespective of your feelings about his management style had, through his abilities delivered success; success that you personally had profited from financially and which had enhanced your reputation? Could you dismiss that and sit by and watch the axe fall, knowing you could have done better?

And having done so, could you reconcile this with your conscience? Or even look in the mirror before you left for work? I couldn't.

At the moment I am praying that Leicester City FC suffer the kind of humiliation their disloyal, petulant, misguided bunch of "professionals" deserve for constructively destroying the man who game them a level.of success vastly beyond their abilities. Having done so they've now decided they want to perform again. For the time being. We'll see how it goes.

If Tony goes I'll remember him as the best wires coach I've seen in 40 years, and who gave us the kind of success I once only dreamt of. And the players? I'll remember them as those who benefited hugely from a talented, decent, loyal man and then hung him out to dry when things got tough.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:18 am
I'm mixed emotions on your comments. In so much I agree in what you say, I've watch wires on sky for ten years or so. I've seen what they have come from till what they are now . TS has changed wire for the better in so many ways. The club is so much stronger in its set up its players its facilities its culture. I think a lot of fans forget how close we have come to win grand final. Last 6 games of last season how many fans spoke so highly of Declan , our fans and others but so quickly he has been dropped wrigjtly or wrongly to early to tell for benefit for him or him us. But something is clearly not right . Is a change best for Warrington or one more season with Tony who knows .. But alit of fans forget how good he has been for the club.??

