Enough to perform badly to get him the sack? Enough to drop your standards knowing they would be held accountable and pay the price?



What if your Boss, irrespective of your feelings about his management style had, through his abilities delivered success; success that you personally had profited from financially and which had enhanced your reputation? Could you dismiss that and sit by and watch the axe fall, knowing you could have done better?



And having done so, could you reconcile this with your conscience? Or even look in the mirror before you left for work? I couldn't.



At the moment I am praying that Leicester City FC suffer the kind of humiliation their disloyal, petulant, misguided bunch of "professionals" deserve for constructively destroying the man who game them a level.of success vastly beyond their abilities. Having done so they've now decided they want to perform again. For the time being. We'll see how it goes.



If Tony goes I'll remember him as the best wires coach I've seen in 40 years, and who gave us the kind of success I once only dreamt of. And the players? I'll remember them as those who benefited hugely from a talented, decent, loyal man and then hung him out to dry when things got tough.