Anyone watching the Cats and Sts match?.....Wilkin just mouthed off to Hicks because he stopped the game fora Cats head injury as Sts were on a roll....bellend.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, blakeysrobin, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, El Masa Loco, FC-Steward, gary-hfc, giddyupoldfella, hull2524, jeffb, knockersbumpMKII, Mild mannered Janitor, pepos, shane A, themightynortherner, Tooms2000 and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}