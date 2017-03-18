Egg Banjo wrote: In a country of 300+ million which pays for sports scholarships for their best athletes/players, the vast majority of English RL players would quickly find they're simply not good enough to play in America, very similar to the NRL. It needs a joint targeted effort from the RFL and NRL to crack the American market, but it's doable, many of my American friends had never heard of RL but after showing them the highlights they're now addicted to it as much as any of their major sports, they've even started getting replays put on their local sports bars

Sorry but that is total cobblers. The vast majority of our Players would never find themselves not good enough to play in a developing country. Having 270 million people has nothing at all to do with ability. In the USA the most played sport by a country mile is Football (Soccar) its the biggest growing, its the most wide spread in regional growth, its the single most funded in Schools, so why are they now not up there with Germany, Italy, Argentina ? simple its the fact that dominance takes generations to develop. The top RL coaches of today are the men who have been involved in the sport from being kids, who whilst they were kids had the coaching from men whom themselves had been involved in the sport for that same period, and it keeps going back. If you think that huge American super muscular powerhouses will be able to dominate our players then I do not think you understand how the game develops at a youth to senior level. The players like Thurston who relies on nothing more than a level of vision and understanding to be World Class, that is on a different level to the players around him. This has nothing to do with numbers of participants, money, or muscles for that matter, its to do with steller understanding of the game, thats been identified by great coaches, and he has been allowed to grow. The other massive factors for levels of ability, are knowlege from Conditioners who know the game, community coaches who may not be Wayne Bennett, but no matter how bad they are will have forgotten more about the game than any USA based community coach. The young players parents, grandparents who may not be coaches, but are dyed in the wool league fans, who themselves pass on knowledge. I know the NRL is better than SL, but look at some of the reasons, and its not just power and size. Immigration played a huge part. The imigrants who came to the UK to work here are or were mainly from West Indies, Pakistan, Banghladesh India, Sri Lanka, who are all Cricket Nations. The Aussies got Samoa, Tonga, PNG, Fiji, and NZ, who we know are all from Rugby playing Nations, that has had a huge effect on the level of ability, yes participation numbers, but most importantly participation numbers from League or Union playing backgrounds.