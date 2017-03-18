WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:14 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1243
This is a little belated.

I have today been reading Februarys edition of Rugby League World.

There is a feature in there of RL in developing nations and the one I was reading related to El Salvador.

Now given Toronto and the cash behind them, not to mention teams in the USA being thought upon, is there a possibility here, in the future of maybe an Americas Super League.

Probably a long way off at this moment I would think though.

Any thoughts?

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:35 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 429
Let's get the game in order over here first. We couldn't even expand the game to Mansfield never mind El Salvadore.

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:31 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 66
I think that will be the eventual aim, to have a fully professional league and governing body in North America, this could be put in place with the next decade if they keep pushing it. I get that we need to get our own country in order, but that shouldn't stop international expansion. In fairness, RL is going backwards in the UK, for the good of the sport it needs to be more international

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:50 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1058
Egg Banjo wrote:
I think that will be the eventual aim, to have a fully professional league and governing body in North America, this could be put in place with the next decade if they keep pushing it. I get that we need to get our own country in order, but that shouldn't stop international expansion. In fairness, RL is going backwards in the UK, for the good of the sport it needs to be more international


Indeed it does , then our best players can play there instead of here :wink:
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:39 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7645
GUBRATS wrote:
Indeed it does , then our best players can play there instead of here :wink:


Well, that would mean more pro players and more opportunities for younger players who want to make a living from RL so, overall that would be a good thing.

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:18 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1058
wrencat1873 wrote:
Well, that would mean more pro players and more opportunities for younger players who want to make a living from RL so, overall that would be a good thing.


Yes it would , just pointing out a potential flaw
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:06 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 66
In a country of 300+ million which pays for sports scholarships for their best athletes/players, the vast majority of English RL players would quickly find they're simply not good enough to play in America, very similar to the NRL. It needs a joint targeted effort from the RFL and NRL to crack the American market, but it's doable, many of my American friends had never heard of RL but after showing them the highlights they're now addicted to it as much as any of their major sports, they've even started getting replays put on their local sports bars

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:15 am
cyclone65 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 57
Egg Banjo wrote:
In a country of 300+ million which pays for sports scholarships for their best athletes/players, the vast majority of English RL players would quickly find they're simply not good enough to play in America, very similar to the NRL. It needs a joint targeted effort from the RFL and NRL to crack the American market, but it's doable, many of my American friends had never heard of RL but after showing them the highlights they're now addicted to it as much as any of their major sports, they've even started getting replays put on their local sports bars


Sorry but that is total cobblers. The vast majority of our Players would never find themselves not good enough to play in a developing country. Having 270 million people has nothing at all to do with ability. In the USA the most played sport by a country mile is Football (Soccar) its the biggest growing, its the most wide spread in regional growth, its the single most funded in Schools, so why are they now not up there with Germany, Italy, Argentina ? simple its the fact that dominance takes generations to develop. The top RL coaches of today are the men who have been involved in the sport from being kids, who whilst they were kids had the coaching from men whom themselves had been involved in the sport for that same period, and it keeps going back. If you think that huge American super muscular powerhouses will be able to dominate our players then I do not think you understand how the game develops at a youth to senior level. The players like Thurston who relies on nothing more than a level of vision and understanding to be World Class, that is on a different level to the players around him. This has nothing to do with numbers of participants, money, or muscles for that matter, its to do with steller understanding of the game, thats been identified by great coaches, and he has been allowed to grow. The other massive factors for levels of ability, are knowlege from Conditioners who know the game, community coaches who may not be Wayne Bennett, but no matter how bad they are will have forgotten more about the game than any USA based community coach. The young players parents, grandparents who may not be coaches, but are dyed in the wool league fans, who themselves pass on knowledge. I know the NRL is better than SL, but look at some of the reasons, and its not just power and size. Immigration played a huge part. The imigrants who came to the UK to work here are or were mainly from West Indies, Pakistan, Banghladesh India, Sri Lanka, who are all Cricket Nations. The Aussies got Samoa, Tonga, PNG, Fiji, and NZ, who we know are all from Rugby playing Nations, that has had a huge effect on the level of ability, yes participation numbers, but most importantly participation numbers from League or Union playing backgrounds.

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:02 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2950
cyclone65 wrote:
Sorry but that is total cobblers. The vast majority of our Players would never find themselves not good enough to play in a developing country. Having 270 million people has nothing at all to do with ability. In the USA the most played sport by a country mile is Football (Soccar) its the biggest growing, its the most wide spread in regional growth, its the single most funded in Schools, so why are they now not up there with Germany, Italy, Argentina ? simple its the fact that dominance takes generations to develop. The top RL coaches of today are the men who have been involved in the sport from being kids, who whilst they were kids had the coaching from men whom themselves had been involved in the sport for that same period, and it keeps going back. If you think that huge American super muscular powerhouses will be able to dominate our players then I do not think you understand how the game develops at a youth to senior level. The players like Thurston who relies on nothing more than a level of vision and understanding to be World Class, that is on a different level to the players around him. This has nothing to do with numbers of participants, money, or muscles for that matter, its to do with steller understanding of the game, thats been identified by great coaches, and he has been allowed to grow. The other massive factors for levels of ability, are knowlege from Conditioners who know the game, community coaches who may not be Wayne Bennett, but no matter how bad they are will have forgotten more about the game than any USA based community coach. The young players parents, grandparents who may not be coaches, but are dyed in the wool league fans, who themselves pass on knowledge. I know the NRL is better than SL, but look at some of the reasons, and its not just power and size. Immigration played a huge part. The imigrants who came to the UK to work here are or were mainly from West Indies, Pakistan, Banghladesh India, Sri Lanka, who are all Cricket Nations. The Aussies got Samoa, Tonga, PNG, Fiji, and NZ, who we know are all from Rugby playing Nations, that has had a huge effect on the level of ability, yes participation numbers, but most importantly participation numbers from League or Union playing backgrounds.

Agree about numbers of population, look at the Aussies, their population is lower than ours and could most likely pick a team out of their third grade to compete with our best.

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:46 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1058
While the above posters are correct , RL probably more than any other team sport does require athleticism,speed and power , something the North Americans are good at producing

Stick English/Aussies in the lead positions of half back,hooker,loose and full back and you could fill the rest with US/Canadian Grid Iron/Union players and produce a competitive Championship team imo
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

c}