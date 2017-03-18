In a country of 300+ million which pays for sports scholarships for their best athletes/players, the vast majority of English RL players would quickly find they're simply not good enough to play in America, very similar to the NRL. It needs a joint targeted effort from the RFL and NRL to crack the American market, but it's doable, many of my American friends had never heard of RL but after showing them the highlights they're now addicted to it as much as any of their major sports, they've even started getting replays put on their local sports bars