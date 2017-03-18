This is a little belated.
I have today been reading Februarys edition of Rugby League World.
There is a feature in there of RL in developing nations and the one I was reading related to El Salvador.
Now given Toronto and the cash behind them, not to mention teams in the USA being thought upon, is there a possibility here, in the future of maybe an Americas Super League.
Probably a long way off at this moment I would think though.
Any thoughts?
