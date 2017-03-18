WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto And The American Adnenture

Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:14 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1241
This is a little belated.

I have today been reading Februarys edition of Rugby League World.

There is a feature in there of RL in developing nations and the one I was reading related to El Salvador.

Now given Toronto and the cash behind them, not to mention teams in the USA being thought upon, is there a possibility here, in the future of maybe an Americas Super League.

Probably a long way off at this moment I would think though.

Any thoughts?

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:35 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 427
Let's get the game in order over here first. We couldn't even expand the game to Mansfield never mind El Salvadore.

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:31 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 60
I think that will be the eventual aim, to have a fully professional league and governing body in North America, this could be put in place with the next decade if they keep pushing it. I get that we need to get our own country in order, but that shouldn't stop international expansion. In fairness, RL is going backwards in the UK, for the good of the sport it needs to be more international

Re: Toronto And The American Adnenture

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:50 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1039
Egg Banjo wrote:
I think that will be the eventual aim, to have a fully professional league and governing body in North America, this could be put in place with the next decade if they keep pushing it. I get that we need to get our own country in order, but that shouldn't stop international expansion. In fairness, RL is going backwards in the UK, for the good of the sport it needs to be more international


Indeed it does , then our best players can play there instead of here :wink:
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, BigJMolloy, BOJ04, bren2k, ColD, Dave K., eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, try scorer, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 304 guests

