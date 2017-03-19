Jake the Peg wrote: Our new signings have played a maximum of 5 games for the club and already some are moaning about connor and griffin. Give them time to settle in and develop their on field understanding with their team mates

Very limited game time for Connor so far. But he'll play a big part this yr imo. For a young kid he looks great to me. Looks assured in his D and looks so fluent in his shape and movement in attack. Has a really smooth passing action. His kicks so far this yr a bit hit and miss but lack of tuning probably but looks a really rounded player for a young guyDefo want to see him at fullback at some point but Shaul had a bit about him again on friday