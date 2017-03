Jake the Peg wrote: 4 of our 5 games have been against 4 of the bottom 5 teams currently and our only loss was against the only team we've played who are currently in the top half of the table. We really should be on 10 points and we've looked pretty clueless with ball in hand when kelly hasn't played. It's good to get some points on the board but we'll know more about where we are as a team after easter

Well, part of the reason 3 of them are bottom 5 is that they're on 4 points. If they'd beaten us they'd have 6, so be further up the table. And of course all bar Huddersfield were top 8 last season. Kelly's played every round bar Catalans where we outscored the opposition and tossed the game up through ill discipline and stupid errors, other than that we're on 130 points for and could potentially have the best defence after tomorrow's games. Wigan is a big game, certainly, in terms of measuring where we are - last year's regular round result apart we have an awful record there but just hope we can keep it respectable. It's good for us with the likes of Leigh, Wakfield and co taking points off each other - if things pan out similar to last year we need 6 wins from the next 18 to avoid the middle 8s and 10 from 18 to go into the split in a top 4 position.