We've started OK IMO for all the bleating about pre season schedule appropriateness - should really have won all 5 opening fixtures. But we knew we had a relatively easy opening set of fixtures. Couple of big tests coming up, looking forward to getting Watts back as the other 3 props are already in good form and seeing how we can build the fledgling partnership of Sneyd and Kelly. We went pretty much unnoticed last year until the business end and finished up with silverware and SL club of the year etc so in the end we'll get what recognition we deserve.