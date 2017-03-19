atomic wrote: What is this borrowing lark? I thought the bonds had to be paid to the RFL to secure.

Do you know what a ' directors loan ' is ?A limited company director could loan a company money to invest in the business , this has been done to contract players and then when the business hasn't been able to make the income to pay players resulted in administration and liquidationThis is no longer allowed , to spend to the max cap 1.8 million , the club must provide proof ( via a bond ) it can afford it without directors loans , so ANY club in any league can spend the max if it can prove it can afford it