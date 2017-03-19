WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto signings

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:48 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1387
'IF' & a big 'If' Brough goes to Canada then Giants will fall to bits & most likely then end up in the Q8's, if so then we should be safe as Giants without Danny Forehead are midgets.

Re: Toronto signings

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:11 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3015
GUBRATS wrote:
No it doesn't , the rules are , if you can afford it without borrowing it , you can spend it , it benifitted us last year , if it benefits any other club this year it isnt an issue for anybody


Thats still not an answer to what dispensation Toronto have!
Image

Re: Toronto signings

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:15 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
atomic wrote:
Thats still not an answer to what dispensation Toronto have!


' Dispensation ' ?

They can spend up to 1.8 million if they can afford it without borrowing

End of

Just like us
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toronto signings

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:24 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3015
GUBRATS wrote:
' Dispensation ' ?

They can spend up to 1.8 million if they can afford it without borrowing

End of

Just like us


What is this borrowing lark? I thought the bonds had to be paid to the RFL to secure.
Image

Re: Toronto signings

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:38 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
atomic wrote:
What is this borrowing lark? I thought the bonds had to be paid to the RFL to secure.


Do you know what a ' directors loan ' is ?

A limited company director could loan a company money to invest in the business , this has been done to contract players and then when the business hasn't been able to make the income to pay players resulted in administration and liquidation

This is no longer allowed , to spend to the max cap 1.8 million , the club must provide proof ( via a bond ) it can afford it without directors loans , so ANY club in any league can spend the max if it can prove it can afford it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
