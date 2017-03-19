|
Joined:
Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pmPosts:
20297Location:
RLFANS HQ Salford.
|
Not really much to write home about that, against a team wasted by a poor leeds team last week, the dragons are all over the place and the early try for try shows how poorly both defences are at the moment.
Saints seemed to get stuck in a bit more tonight, but with our average recruitment we will never be more than "just in the top 8" for a while as we will always struggle against well organised teams.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16773
|
It's interesting to see that the last two games we have been hitting percy more than ever and it's working as we look dangerous.
Regarding Ryan Morgan, he's really disappointed me so far this year as he's looking totally disinterested and looks like he doesn't care. It's the fact I know he's a good player that's really grinding on me. He's fast and got top foot work and can be real threat with the ball. I know we seem to be hitting the left 90% of the time this year but the is nothing to stop him getting in and taking a run. Percy has gone 3yrs without good ball but he's willing to get in and take a scoot or take a carry but Morgan seems content to just stand out on the right doing nothing. We got to the last 10 mins yesterday and was losing by 2 points and needed someone to do something from nothing but he was just happy stood out on the right doing nothing.
I just hope we get some sunny weather and dry ground so we might see the real Morgan.
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5480
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
St pete wrote:
It's interesting to see that the last two games we have been hitting percy more than ever and it's working as we look dangerous.
Regarding Ryan Morgan, he's really disappointed me so far this year as he's looking totally disinterested and looks like he doesn't care. It's the fact I know he's a good player that's really grinding on me. He's fast and got top foot work and can be real threat with the ball. I know we seem to be hitting the left 90% of the time this year but the is nothing to stop him getting in and taking a run. Percy has gone 3yrs without good ball but he's willing to get in and take a scoot or take a carry but Morgan seems content to just stand out on the right doing nothing. We got to the last 10 mins yesterday and was losing by 2 points and needed someone to do something from nothing but he was just happy stood out on the right doing nothing.
I just hope we get some sunny weather and dry ground so we might see the real Morgan.
I just get this gut feeling that Morgan is not happy with our game structure and quite often he has Peyroux, Walmsley and an unfit LMS defending on that side which looks weak in all the games this season so far. He is a much better option than Peyroux at centre, like you say a few more dry tracks and a more adventurous style of play might put a smile on his face to see what he can really do, having Peyroux and Owen either side of him is not going to bring tears of joy though.
.
EDIT: Just looking back at some of the replays quite often Roby switches play back to the left hand side quite a lot, that might some of the reason why Percival is seeing twice as much ball as Morgan, which is par for the course, Shenton got starved of quality ball when he was at the club and didn't look too happy as well. Our attacking structure needs to be better balanced but will KC see the middles as a priority over anything else.
Last edited by Judder Man
on Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:31 am, edited 2 times in total.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:29 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16773
|
Judder Man wrote:
I just get this gut feeling that Morgan is not happy with our game structure and quite often he has Peyroux, Walmsley and an unfit LMS defending on that side which looks weak in all the games this season so far. He is a much better option than Peyroux at centre, like you say a few more dry tracks and a more adventurous style of play might put a smile on his face to see what he can really do, having Peyroux and Owen either side of him is not going to bring tears of joy though.
But does he really want the ball? Yes he's got crap either side of him but percy had all this since he's been here and got into the England side.
I just think he's either not bothered or lazy. He hardly gets the ball unless it goes out the the right edge as he won't do the tough stuff like percy will.
He needs to get more involved imo
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12653
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
|
Pete
The stats against Catalan show Morgan had 10 carries for 113 metres while Percival had 9 carries for 69 metres.
Now considering that the ball tends to go to the left were Percival is, then that would indicate that he is pulling his weight when he gets offered the ball.
For me the problem is Peyroux, in that he naturally cuts inside and kills the ball moving out. LMS is far more willing to shift the ball out, and it was noticeable that with LMS replacing Peyroux, that Morgan got more ball.
Hopefully Saints will see sense and move Peyroux to the bench where he can provide cover.
I also am a bit old school in that i want wingers and centres to play on the wing and not be misused as additional props down the middle. One of the issues we have in recent years is an obsession with following the Bulls complex of having what are in essence forwards playing on the wing. We did this with Meli and Gardner. This obsession with size can certainly get you to finals, but as shown with the Bulls and Saints it tends to come up short in the big games, when pace trumps size.
Wigans recent success is built on pace. Leeds before was built on pace. Saints before that was built on pace.
The teams defeated in finals against the aforementioned sides eg the Bulls and Saints tended to be big battering ram sides. With little LOFA (length of field ability).
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5205
Location: London
|
The Chair Maker wrote:
Pete
The stats against Catalan show Morgan had 10 carries for 113 metres while Percival had 9 carries for 69).
I find this stat a little hard to believe. Percival made good ground repeatedly down the left. This seems a bit unlikely.
|
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16773
|
The Chair Maker wrote:
Pete
The stats against Catalan show Morgan had 10 carries for 113 metres while Percival had 9 carries for 69 metres.
Now considering that the ball tends to go to the left were Percival is, then that would indicate that he is pulling his weight when he gets offered the ball.
For me the problem is Peyroux, in that he naturally cuts inside and kills the ball moving out. LMS is far more willing to shift the ball out, and it was noticeable that with LMS replacing Peyroux, that Morgan got more ball.
Hopefully Saints will see sense and move Peyroux to the bench where he can provide cover.
I also am a bit old school in that i want wingers and centres to play on the wing and not be misused as additional props down the middle. One of the issues we have in recent years is an obsession with following the Bulls complex of having what are in essence forwards playing on the wing. We did this with Meli and Gardner. This obsession with size can certainly get you to finals, but as shown with the Bulls and Saints it tends to come up short in the big games, when pace trumps size.
Wigans recent success is built on pace. Leeds before was built on pace. Saints before that was built on pace.
The teams defeated in finals against the aforementioned sides eg the Bulls and Saints tended to be big battering ram sides. With little LOFA (length of field ability).
I find that hard to beleive. Was Morgan Mrs doing the stats?
My point regarding him not coming in for the ball. My point is, we are losing by 2 points with only 10 mins to go, we want our so cold attacking players like Morgan, percy, lomax etc to get hands on the ball and do something.
Wigan had two big strong wingers such as manfradi and Charnley. Leeds use two big strong wingers in Ryan hall and Tom briscoe also.
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 580
|
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I find this stat a little hard to believe. Percival made good ground repeatedly down the left. This seems a bit unlikely.
There are lies, dammed lies and statistics. Agree that Percy made a lot of yardage last night.
|
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.
2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5480
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
St pete wrote:
My point regarding him not coming in for the ball. My point is, we are losing by 2 points with only 10 mins to go, we want our so cold attacking players like Morgan, percy, lomax etc to get hands on the ball and do something.
.
I think it was Morgan who set up Fages with 10 mins to go for the last try, Morgan had a bit of game awareness to change direction and cut inside with a quality pass to a supporting Fages, the rest was skill from KC's "baby Theo"
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.