St pete wrote: It's interesting to see that the last two games we have been hitting percy more than ever and it's working as we look dangerous.



Regarding Ryan Morgan, he's really disappointed me so far this year as he's looking totally disinterested and looks like he doesn't care. It's the fact I know he's a good player that's really grinding on me. He's fast and got top foot work and can be real threat with the ball. I know we seem to be hitting the left 90% of the time this year but the is nothing to stop him getting in and taking a run. Percy has gone 3yrs without good ball but he's willing to get in and take a scoot or take a carry but Morgan seems content to just stand out on the right doing nothing. We got to the last 10 mins yesterday and was losing by 2 points and needed someone to do something from nothing but he was just happy stood out on the right doing nothing.



I just hope we get some sunny weather and dry ground so we might see the real Morgan.

I just get this gut feeling that Morgan is not happy with our game structure and quite often he has Peyroux, Walmsley and an unfit LMS defending on that side which looks weak in all the games this season so far. He is a much better option than Peyroux at centre, like you say a few more dry tracks and a more adventurous style of play might put a smile on his face to see what he can really do, having Peyroux and Owen either side of him is not going to bring tears of joy though.EDIT: Just looking back at some of the replays quite often Roby switches play back to the left hand side quite a lot, that might some of the reason why Percival is seeing twice as much ball as Morgan, which is par for the course, Shenton got starved of quality ball when he was at the club and didn't look too happy as well. Our attacking structure needs to be better balanced but will KC see the middles as a priority over anything else.