Not really much to write home about that, against a team wasted by a poor leeds team last week, the dragons are all over the place and the early try for try shows how poorly both defences are at the moment.
Saints seemed to get stuck in a bit more tonight, but with our average recruitment we will never be more than "just in the top 8" for a while as we will always struggle against well organised teams.
