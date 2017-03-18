WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans game

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Catalans game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:11 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16770
Judder Man wrote:
Ray French choice of 1-2-3 was Fages, Walmsley and Percival.


Tommy came up with some very big defensive plays which is worth a shout
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:14 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5478
Location: Now in Enemy Country
St pete wrote:
Tommy came up with some very big defensive plays which is worth a shout


Yes, it sounded as though he had a watertight game, didn't seem to be many mentions of any cockups from Wilkin.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:45 pm
The Chair Maker User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12652
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
vast improvement offensively than what ive seen in recent weeks. We were actually trying to play some rugby and scored some excellent trys.

Defence in the first half however was rubbish. Too many times you could see multiple players marking the same territory leaving gaps out wide.

Second half i think we started to revert to the five drives and a kick drivel.

I thought our right hand side offence improved when LMS replaced Peyroux.

Next friday should be interesting Wire are desperate and we look lacking in defensive structure

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:04 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5203
Location: London
Fages and walmsley I'd agree with. Percy has started to get better service these last two games, and he's showing more of what he can do. I think I'd put Roby ahead of him. A more active game from James, which helped.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:19 pm
wirefox Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 6:24 pm
Posts: 367
The Chair Maker wrote:
vast improvement offensively than what ive seen in recent weeks. We were actually trying to play some rugby and scored some excellent trys.

Defence in the first half however was rubbish. Too many times you could see multiple players marking the same territory leaving gaps out wide.

Second half i think we started to revert to the five drives and a kick drivel.

I thought our right hand side offence improved when LMS replaced Peyroux.

Next friday should be interesting Wire are desperate and we look lacking in defensive structure













Peyroux constantly out of position and throws the defence out. Also makes Morgan look bad.

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:48 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 738
wirefox wrote:
Peyroux constantly out of position and throws the defence out. Also makes Morgan look bad.


For those of us that actually watched the NRL last season, we know that Morgan doesn't need any help to look bad

Regards

King James
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: putfizzinabottle, St pete, The Chair Maker and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,2871,85375,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
24-28
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}