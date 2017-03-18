vast improvement offensively than what ive seen in recent weeks. We were actually trying to play some rugby and scored some excellent trys.



Defence in the first half however was rubbish. Too many times you could see multiple players marking the same territory leaving gaps out wide.



Second half i think we started to revert to the five drives and a kick drivel.



I thought our right hand side offence improved when LMS replaced Peyroux.



Next friday should be interesting Wire are desperate and we look lacking in defensive structure