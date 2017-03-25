Cronus wrote: One suggestion to avoid cluttering the board would be to post the 'Game On' thread pre-game, and then post-game adding the RLFans News Hound match report to the existing thread and changing the title to reflect the result.



Just a thought but it would save posting 2 threads per game and keeps discussion in 1 thread.

There is a fair bit of "automation" about the system of posting the GAME ON and News items, so tricky. I do understand your point about multiple threads.