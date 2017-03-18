Dave K. wrote:
Not what the deal is with the players, coaches etc, but surely a joint team from Hull should be doing better than this, we use to do really well at academy level and I'm sure that Rovers even with 50% less players to choose from did better than the current COHA.
I'd like to see it scrapped, surely a joint reserve team would be better?
There's a few ideas that could work well, but tbh I don't think this is a bad system. Maybe it's the execution that is the problem, if there is a problem.
We have to remember too that it's a development league and results don't mean much. Wane was apparently happy with Wigan's under 23s last year despite them generally losing their games.
The OP's description doesn't really support my argument, I admit.
Are some of your ring-fenced academy players having to play 23s? The reserve team you put out a Craven park was very youthful. For their development that might be a good thing, even it left the CoHA a bit threadbare. It's all about balance, I guess.