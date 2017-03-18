WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:05 pm
TheRealist

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 59
This concept is terrible. I have watched the team 3 times this year and they is absolutely no cohesion. It is the worst rugby I have ever seen. There is either a serious lack of talent in Hull or the coaches are way out of their depth because one up rugby is not acceptable at that level. Don't think I'll waste another afternoon. Game management is poor, half's are poor and the forwards are stationary when they receive the ball and seem scared......

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:21 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9703
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
TheRealist wrote:
This concept is terrible. I have watched the team 3 times this year and they is absolutely no cohesion. It is the worst rugby I have ever seen. There is either a serious lack of talent in Hull or the coaches are way out of their depth because one up rugby is not acceptable at that level. Don't think I'll waste another afternoon. Game management is poor, half's are poor and the forwards are stationary when they receive the ball and seem scared......


Tbf, a lack of talent or poor coaching doesn't necessarily mean the concept is inherently terrible.

How did the other team go - was it just a low quality game (there's always going to be a huge gulf between under 19s and the senior pro game) or were CoHA particularly poor?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:36 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17208
Location: Back in Hull.
Not what the deal is with the players, coaches etc, but surely a joint team from Hull should be doing better than this, we use to do really well at academy level and I'm sure that Rovers even with 50% less players to choose from did better than the current COHA.

I'd like to see it scrapped, surely a joint reserve team would be better?

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:55 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9703
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Dave K. wrote:
Not what the deal is with the players, coaches etc, but surely a joint team from Hull should be doing better than this, we use to do really well at academy level and I'm sure that Rovers even with 50% less players to choose from did better than the current COHA.

I'd like to see it scrapped, surely a joint reserve team would be better?


There's a few ideas that could work well, but tbh I don't think this is a bad system. Maybe it's the execution that is the problem, if there is a problem.

We have to remember too that it's a development league and results don't mean much. Wane was apparently happy with Wigan's under 23s last year despite them generally losing their games.

The OP's description doesn't really support my argument, I admit.

Are some of your ring-fenced academy players having to play 23s? The reserve team you put out a Craven park was very youthful. For their development that might be a good thing, even it left the CoHA a bit threadbare. It's all about balance, I guess.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25391
Is there any surprise with netherton running it? I wouldn't have him running a cake stall at our village summer fete. When they merged it we were promised top quality facilities and coaching. The reality seems to be the same quality facilities Hull already had and worse coaching than either team had previously.

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:17 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9703
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Jake the Peg wrote:
Is there any surprise with netherton running it? I wouldn't have him running a cake stall at our village summer fete. When they merged it we were promised top quality facilities and coaching. The reality seems to be the same quality facilities Hull already had and worse coaching than either team had previously.


Has Danny Wilson moved on?

Looking at the fixtures, this is the first time they've played for a while owing to postponements. Maybe just a big rusty?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: City of Hull Academy

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:33 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25391
Mild Rover wrote:
Has Danny Wilson moved on?

Looking at the fixtures, this is the first time they've played for a while owing to postponements. Maybe just a big rusty?



I'm not sure about wilson but pretty sure netherton took over when the ginger loser moved on. Problem is that both clubs are rightly looking after their own interests re players so the academy is always going to come second. I think it seriously needs looking at if rovers don't get promoted (maybe it will have to from your funding perspective anyway) as I can't see it working with the sides in different divisions. if that continued then the better players will want to sign for the SL club if they want them

c}