TheRealist wrote: This concept is terrible. I have watched the team 3 times this year and they is absolutely no cohesion. It is the worst rugby I have ever seen. There is either a serious lack of talent in Hull or the coaches are way out of their depth because one up rugby is not acceptable at that level. Don't think I'll waste another afternoon. Game management is poor, half's are poor and the forwards are stationary when they receive the ball and seem scared......

Tbf, a lack of talent or poor coaching doesn't necessarily mean the concept is inherently terrible.How did the other team go - was it just a low quality game (there's always going to be a huge gulf between under 19s and the senior pro game) or were CoHA particularly poor?