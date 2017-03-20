The current format is rubbish.



The element of 'luck of the draw' should always be a feature of the Challenge Cup in my opinion.



So what if a couple of the big boys get drawn together. It opens up a gap for someone else.



Ok, some teams will get a bit of a caning but what if Gloucester for example drew St Helens? How much publicity would it generate for a fledgling club?



Yet again the RFL miss the trick.