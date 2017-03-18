Haydock are the first ever eighth tier side to reach the fourth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup and today they visited Bower Fold in Oldham to take on Championship side Oldham Roughyeds for a place in the sixth round, and a chance of meeting a Super League side.Oldham are currently in the bottom half of the Championship table with one win and one draw from five games this season but were odds on favourites to beat the only remaining National Conference side left in the competition, a full six divisions below them in the league structure.