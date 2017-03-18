WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Confused

Confused

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:39 am
Wildmoggy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 210
There's a few things which are confusing me slightly. First of all Annakin & Crowther. I don't understand in all honesty why they have been offered new contracts when clearly the coach sees them as very bit part players?! Yes I understand you have a squad and certain players are just going to come in when injuries and suspensions start to bite, but take Annakin. He's in the 19 when Kirmond is fit, then, when he drops out against Salford, and Molloy still unavailable, surely Annakin gets his chance?! No, we bring someone in on loan who we are unlikely to sign permanently, so I wonder how Annakin feels about that??!! Don't get me wrong, the Hull lad has done pretty well in both games, but it doesn't make sense to me. How long since Annakin was part of that academy team, 5, 6 years ago? For me he should be given an extended run or just let go.

Scott Moore, it's really hurting us him not being here. I do understand why the club decided to part company, but maybe it should have been done sooner in order to find a suitable replacement because as Leeds found out, when Aiton left, it's such an important position in the modern day game. Purcell looks an excellent player, and now he's settling in, for them everything is falling into place on the back of his good work. I lost count the number of times our first receiver had to catch the ball above his head because the passing was terrible from Wood & Sio, so for this I have some sympathy for Williams & Miller, although admittedly they didn't play well.

I also can't quite after 5 games work out how we're trying to play?! When Chester came in, it was like we played with gay abandon almost compared to Smith, and it worked for quite a while, but now it's like we are between the two of being carefree and methodical in what we are trying to do? Defence has generally improved, although obviously took a knock last night. So Leigh next, they do seem to be a more methodical team than under Rowley, and they have been impressive at times, it is a big game for us now, and one thing's for sure, if we don't at least match their enthusiasm, doubt we'll get anything out of the game.

Re: Confused

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:55 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1238
Crowther and Annakin will get their chance during the season Im sure.

FWIW, I personally dont think Annakin is quite at this level, to play week in, week out. I think both Jordy and Batch are but wouldnt want them in the team every week yet and finish the season totally battered and broken like Jowitt ended up last year.

There could also ve a financial aspect to the extended contracts. Not sure if it is still in place but when I was involved in the club, the RFL gave accreditations to clubs who were retaining squad members. Think a club got something like £30k per player who had been with the ame club for a number of years. Doesnt seem like much but if that was the case for 3-4 players, it gives you a bit of wiggle room on the cap.

I said the same regarding Moore, and there were one or two available at the time. I got slated on here as one was in the championship ans another was foreign.

They are playing super league now but will say no more on that one

Re: Confused

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:03 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2948
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Crowther and Annakin will get their chance during the season Im sure.

FWIW, I personally dont think Annakin is quite at this level, to play week in, week out. I think both Jordy and Batch are but wouldnt want them in the team every week yet and finish the season totally battered and broken like Jowitt ended up last year.

There could also ve a financial aspect to the extended contracts. Not sure if it is still in place but when I was involved in the club, the RFL gave accreditations to clubs who were retaining squad members. Think a club got something like £30k per player who had been with the ame club for a number of years. Doesnt seem like much but if that was the case for 3-4 players, it gives you a bit of wiggle room on the cap.

I said the same regarding Moore, and there were one or two available at the time. I got slated on here as one was in the championship ans another was foreign.

They are playing super league now but will say no more on that one

Also if a club comes in for a home grown player They have to pay a compensation type payment to clubs that brought them through the system, how much , the figure eludes me, sorry.

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Big lads mate, cocker, dickie mint, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, jakeyg95, judge the jules, M62 J30 TRINITY, old tony, PopTart, Prince Buster, roverman, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, TOMCAT, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, westleighjim, Willzay and 250 guests

c}