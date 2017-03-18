There's a few things which are confusing me slightly. First of all Annakin & Crowther. I don't understand in all honesty why they have been offered new contracts when clearly the coach sees them as very bit part players?! Yes I understand you have a squad and certain players are just going to come in when injuries and suspensions start to bite, but take Annakin. He's in the 19 when Kirmond is fit, then, when he drops out against Salford, and Molloy still unavailable, surely Annakin gets his chance?! No, we bring someone in on loan who we are unlikely to sign permanently, so I wonder how Annakin feels about that??!! Don't get me wrong, the Hull lad has done pretty well in both games, but it doesn't make sense to me. How long since Annakin was part of that academy team, 5, 6 years ago? For me he should be given an extended run or just let go.



Scott Moore, it's really hurting us him not being here. I do understand why the club decided to part company, but maybe it should have been done sooner in order to find a suitable replacement because as Leeds found out, when Aiton left, it's such an important position in the modern day game. Purcell looks an excellent player, and now he's settling in, for them everything is falling into place on the back of his good work. I lost count the number of times our first receiver had to catch the ball above his head because the passing was terrible from Wood & Sio, so for this I have some sympathy for Williams & Miller, although admittedly they didn't play well.



I also can't quite after 5 games work out how we're trying to play?! When Chester came in, it was like we played with gay abandon almost compared to Smith, and it worked for quite a while, but now it's like we are between the two of being carefree and methodical in what we are trying to do? Defence has generally improved, although obviously took a knock last night. So Leigh next, they do seem to be a more methodical team than under Rowley, and they have been impressive at times, it is a big game for us now, and one thing's for sure, if we don't at least match their enthusiasm, doubt we'll get anything out of the game.